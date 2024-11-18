Bushra links PTI tickets to protest rally – Journal





PESHAWAR: Bushra Bibi, the wife of PTI founder Imran Khan, has warned party leaders that tickets for the upcoming general elections will be based on their performance in the planned protest in Islamabad on November 24.

The party's tickets for the upcoming general elections are linked to the performance of the PTI leadership in the upcoming protest in Islamabad, she said, conveying Imran Khan's message to the party leadership, people told Dawn multiple party sources.

She made the remarks while speaking at the latest round of deliberations on the November 24 protest, held at the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Ministers House on Sunday.

The deliberations, which continued for the third consecutive day, were attended by PTI leaders, MLAs, MLAs, district and tehsil level party officials in Peshawar and southern parts of KP, as well as affiliated organizations, notably the Insaf Student Federation and Insaf. Youth wing.

Similar deliberations were held with party leaders and legislators from Punjab on November 15 and those from Hazara and Malakand regions on November 16 at the KP Chief Ministers House.

Bushra Bibi urged party leaders to avoid arrests during the protest, stressing that loyalty and effective mobilization would determine their future in the PTI. She warned that a long association with the party would not guarantee electoral places if leaders failed to meet the party's expectations.

This protest will test your loyalty to the PTI, she reportedly told the participants. Our aim is to secure the release of Imran Khan, and we will not return from Islamabad without him.

Unacceptable empty vehicles

Sources said Bushra Bibi also informed party leaders and lawmakers that as per Imran Khan's instructions, they should document their caravans with videos before and during the trip to demonstrate the extent of their support.

Only the vehicles in their convoys will not be counted; they would have to make videos from inside the vehicles to show how many people are seated, she said, adding that empty vehicles would not be acceptable, according to sources.

It was decided that unlike previous protests, party activists from KP would enter Islamabad in separate caravans based on their regions. Each MPA has the mission of mobilizing 5,000 supporters, while MPs must bring 10,000.

KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, who is also PTI provincial president, has asked lawmakers across the province to arrange transportation of supporters to their constituencies.

Politically, November 24 is the deadline, Gandapur told participants. He urged party members to spare no effort to ensure the success of the protests.

KP Higher Education Minister Meena Khan Afridi told Dawn that the party's mobilization campaign would continue till November 23, with non-stop rallies, conventions and corner meetings to activate the youth.

Punjab leaders intensify efforts

Meanwhile, the PTI's central Punjab chapter has intensified its mass contact campaign, urging citizens to participate in the November 24 protest and the ongoing social media campaign.

PTI Central Punjab's new president Muhammad Ahmad Chatha and general secretary Chaudhry Bilal Ejaz asked district leaders to mobilize the public, pointing out that Imran Khan was illegally incarcerated on the basis of false cases.

Mr. Chatha described the protest as a struggle to restore constitutional supremacy and overturn the 26th constitutional amendment. He insisted that ensuring an independent judiciary and the return of the stolen mandate to the public was not only the cause of the PTI but a fight for the rights of all citizens. He also criticized inflation and anarchy, pledging to ensure justice for the people.

PTI Lahore President Sheikh Imtiaz Mahmood said that General Secretary Salman Akram Raja had ordered all leaders and workers to march towards Islamabad on November 24. PTI Azadi Team volunteers distributed stickers in Lahore to raise awareness about the protest.

Mansoor Malik in Lahore also contributed to this report

Published in Dawn, November 18, 2024

