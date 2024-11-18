Narendra Modi to make historic visit to Guyana for energy talks | Guyana





Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will make a historic state visit to the oil-rich Caribbean nation of Guyana this week, as the two countries are expected to sign energy and defense deals. Modi's visit to the country, from Tuesday to Thursday, will be the first by an Indian prime minister since Indira Gandhis in 1968, two years after Guyana gained independence from Britain. He is expected to hold bilateral discussions with Guyana's President Mohamed Irfaan Ali and address a special session of the country's 65-seat parliament. Guyana's Foreign Minister Robert Persaud described next week's visit as an important milestone in relations between two of the world's fastest growing economies. According to the World BankGuyana has experienced extraordinary economic growth of more than 40% over the past three years thanks to its oil boom. The country has become a magnet for global trade and investment interests, recently attracting visits from Canada's leading business and development entities to explore investment opportunities. With their strong historical and cultural ties, India and Guyana say they look forward to mutually beneficial agreements. The two countries can, through their cooperation, develop greater synergies in various areas, including energy, agriculture, technology and security. We already have strong bilateral ties, but with the visit of Prime Minister Modis, it is expected that relations between Guyana and India will reach a level that will bring increased benefits to both countries, Persaud said. Modi will also meet other leaders of the Caribbean Community (Caricom), an intergovernmental organization of 15 Caribbean countries including Guyana, at a Caricom-India summit on Thursday, which he will co-chair with the Prime Minister of Granada, Dickon Mitchell. According to Caricom, the meeting is expected to further strengthen bilateral cooperation between Caricom and India in the areas of energy and infrastructure, agriculture and food security, health and pharmaceuticals, as well as technology and innovation. India's goals for the summit likely include raising its global foreign policy profile and tapping into the region's burgeoning energy complex, Dr Scott MacDonald, an economist and fellow at Caribbean Policy, told the Guardian Consortium. Guyana is climbing the ranks as an oil province. Growth will continue for both oil and natural gas and, let's face it, India faces a deficit in terms of capacity to produce electricity. This requires imported energy, he said. He added: “Guyana’s neighbor Suriname is on the verge of its own oil and natural gas revolution. Therefore, for India, looking at the southern energy complex, consisting of Guyana, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago and perhaps Grenada, is geopolitically important. But the fact that Guyana was chosen as a landing point in the region is significant, a statement said the Government of Guyana, noting that last year, President Ali was invited to India as the chief guest of the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, which celebrates the contribution of the overseas Indian community. At the event, Ali was awarded the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman the highest honor given to overseas Indians. Almost 40% of the population of the Guianas is of Indian origin. Many still follow the cultural and religious practices of their ancestors who were shipped to Guyana from 1838 to 1917 as indentured laborers to fill the labor shortage on plantations after the abolition of slavery. During his visit, Modi will address the Indian community and Indian diaspora and participate in a floral tribute to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Georgetown, Guyana, which was installed in 1969 during the centenary celebrations of Mahatma Gandhi . He will also visit the Indian Arrival Monument, which commemorates the arrival of the first ship carrying Indian indentured laborers to the Caribbean.

