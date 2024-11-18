SNL Mocks Trump and Biden's Oval Office Meeting, Featuring Alec Baldwin Cameo





Saturday Night Live wasted no time on the latest episode, spoofing Donald Trump and Joe Biden's historic meeting in the Oval Office at the White House earlier this week.

“Hello everyone. Thank you to the press for joining us in documenting this very important presidential transition meeting. I'm serious right now. Even if we don't agree, I look forward to m “sit down for a respectful conversation,” Biden said of Dana Carvey.

“Yeah, take charge with me. Instead of being rude and crazy like usual, I'm calm and collected, which in many ways is a lot scarier,” James Austin Johnson adds Trump before for Biden to continue: “I'm going to sit here and smile while ignoring the giant fire right behind me.

Trump later complains about how he “forgot how boring he was.” [being] the president is.

“I love running, I hate being,” he continues. “And I hate the White House, so old, so out of fashion. Many rugs are both stinky and sticky. Kind of like being in a Regal Cinemas. Now I have to live here for the next four years, maybe longer.

“But I can't go back to Mar-a-Lago, Joe, because Elon [Musk] is here and he’s not going away,” Trump adds of Johnson. “It’s like: What about Bob? He walks around in a swimsuit and shows me videos of rockets and monkeys with computers in their heads. This guy is grinding his teeth.

After Carvey's Biden attempted to give the president-elect some advice on how to become president, Trump said, “I already know how to become president.” »

“It’s all about surrounding yourself with the best people and I very quickly selected the most epic firm of all time,” he explains. “They are some of the most vibrant, free-spirited, animal-killing, sexually criminal and medically insane people in the country.”

Trump then shares some of his cabinet picks so far, including Elon Musk (who will lead the new Department of Government Effectiveness with Vivek Ramaswamy) and Rep. Matt Gaetz (who was nominated for attorney general). “It’s a clash between alien and predator,” he says. “Governor. Kristi Noem (who was tapped for the role of Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security) and RFJ. Jr., they kill dogs, they kill bears, and Melania will work remotely after her divorce.

Biden responds: “I see what you’re doing with these appointments. You choose a bunch of weirdos to test how well the Senate will comply with your policies.

Later, during the cold open, the president-elect also introduced some of his controversial cabinet picks, including Robert F. Kennedy Jr., played by Alec Baldwin, and Gaetz, played by Sarah Sherman.

“I don’t want to bother you. I just wanted to thank you for appointing me attorney general. I’m going to do a great job,” Gaetz says. “If anyone tries to break the law, I’ll tell them what I told my eyebrows: freeze.”

Biden, confused, responds: “Are you serious about this guy? He gives me the face. Trump adds: “Me too, but I think he’s going to be great.” »

Baldwin's Kennedy then arrives and tells the president-elect: “I am very honored to be head of the Department of Health and Human Services.” Americans need someone to teach them how to be healthy. Someone like me, a 70 year old man with movie star looks and a worm in his brain. …I care deeply about a woman's right to choose, to choose to give polio to her child. I just wish people would take my nomination more seriously.

Charli XCX made her hosting debut on NBC's sketch comedy show Saturday, where she was also the musical guest.

The pop star kicked off her opening monologue by saying, “You may know me from my album, Brat. But don't worry if you don't, there's nothing wrong with being straight.

She also shared that she started performing on stage at a very young age, playing her first rave at just 15 years old. “I've come a long way and today I consider myself a triple threat in England, which means I sing, I drink and I smoke,” quipped the singer.

Charli also opened up about her “Brat Summer” phenomenon, calling it a “crazy experience.”

“So many people have asked me, 'What is a kid?' “And honestly, it's like an attitude, it's a vibe,” she explained. “For example, in the new Martha Stewart documentary, when Martha gets mad at an old magazine article and says she's glad the reporter who wrote it is dead, that's a brat.”

Actor of the Year 2000 Kyle Mooney also made a surprise appearance during Charli's monologue.

