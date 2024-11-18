There are no VVIP seats for Jokowi at the Golkar National Conference





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – Something interesting happened during the extraordinary national deliberation event of the Golkar Party (Munaslub Golkar). There are no VVIP seats for President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). In fact, the sofa that Airlangga Hartarto originally sat on at the opening of the national leaders' meeting (rapimnas) was replaced by a plastic chair covered with a white cover, the same as that of the participants at the National Conference.

“The seats were replaced at the request of President Jokowi, he said he wanted to be equal to all participants,” said Chairman of the Golkar National Conference Organizing Committee Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita on site , Monday December 18, 2017. Bacca: Jokowi will inaugurate the Golkar National Conference this Monday evening

From observation Tempothere are no more sofas lined up in the front row of the meeting room at the Jakarta Convention Center. What makes Jokowi's chair different from others is that it says VVIP and in front of it is a table decorated with flowers. President Jokowi's seats are the same as those of participants in the Golkar National Conference, Jakarta Convention Center, Monday, December 18, 2017. Dewi / Tempo

President Jokowi will open the Golkar National Conference this evening. The opening of the National Conference is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. WIB. Before the National Conference, the meeting room had been sterilized since 4:00 p.m. This room was only reopened to Musaslub participants at 6:00 p.m.

Before the national club meeting, the national team meeting took place this afternoon at the same venue. Later, the National Club Conference will be held from December 18 to 20, 2017. Bacca: Today Golkar National Conference and National Conference and National Conference, here is the agenda

Golkar DPP Daily Chairman Nurdin Halid said that there were two agendas for the Golkar National Conference this time. First, submit a report on the plenary meeting held on Wednesday, December 13, 2017. At this meeting, Airlangga Hartato was elected by acclamation general chairwoman of the Golkar Party replacing Setya Novanto. Second, a political declaration resulting from the results of the National Rapimnas which will be presented at the opening of the National Conference. The agenda of this evening's National Conference is the election and appointment of the head of the Golkar Party and the formation of the leadership for the period 2014-2019.

