Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Brazil to attend the G20 summit





Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Brazil on Monday as part of the second leg of his three-country visit, during which he will attend the G20 summit. Modi arrived in the South American country after completing a “productive” visit to Nigeria, where he held bilateral talks with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and interacted with the Indian community. Announcing Modi's arrival in Brazil, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MEA) said in a post on in Brazil. He also shared photos of Modi's welcome at the airport.

Announcing his arrival, Modi said in a message on his official handle world.” In Brazil, he will participate in the 19th G20 summit as a member of the Troika. India is part of the G20 Troika alongside Brazil and South Africa.

Alongside Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping and his US counterpart Joe Biden will be among the leaders attending the summit in Rio de Janeiro on November 18-19. The third and final leg of his trip, Modi will visit Guyana from November 19 to 21 at the invitation of President Mohamed Irfaan Ali. This will be the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Guyana in over 50 years. Modi said in his departure statement on Saturday: “This year, Brazil has built on India's legacy. I look forward to meaningful discussions in line with our vision of 'One Earth, One Family, One Future “. I will also take the opportunity to exchange views on strengthening bilateral cooperation with several other leaders. The induction of the 55-nation African Union as a permanent member of the G20 and the successful declaration of leaders overcoming deep divisions over the Ukraine conflict were seen as major milestones in India's G20 presidency this year. last. During his visit to Nigeria, Modi received the country's national honor, that of Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON), making him the second foreign dignitary to receive this distinction. This is the 17th international award given to Modi by a country. Queen Elizabeth II is the only other foreign dignitary to have received this award. Modi's visit to Nigeria was the first trip to the West African country by an Indian prime minister after 17 years.

