Turkey cannot mediate hostage deal – Israel News





Turkey cannot mediate Gaza hostage deal, Israeli sources say The Jerusalem Post after KAN News reported that a number of Hamas leaders had left Qatar for Turkey. “I don’t know of any Turkish involvement and I don’t think there could be any,” a source told the daily. Job. Qatar and Egypt were the main mediators in reaching an agreement to secure the release of the remaining 101 hostages, with help from the United States. The talks have been largely frozen since Hamas executed six of the hostages in late August, including Israeli-American captive Hersh Goldberg-Polin. The re-election of Donald Trump as president of the United States on November 5 has made it more difficult for Biden officials to have the leverage to strike a deal, given that President Joe Biden is expected to leave the White House on the 20th. January. Hopes were briefly raised last month that negotiations could resume following Israel's assassination of Hamas leader in Gaza, Yahya Sinwar. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan meets with Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Istanbul, Turkey, April 20, 2024. (credit: Murat Cetinmuhurdar/Turkish Presidential Press Office/Handout via REUTERS) Hamas rejected all offers U.S. officials said last week that Hamas had rejected all offers, including a mini-deal designed as a confidence-building measure toward a larger deal. Earlier in the day, Defense Minister Israel Katz held consultations regarding the hostages, with IDF Chief of Staff Herzl Halevi, Mossad Chief David Barnea and IDF Shin Bet Chief Ronen Bar . Maj. Gen. (res.) Nitzan Alon, the Director General of the Ministry of Defense, Maj. Gen. (ret.) Eyal Zamir, and the Coordinator for Hostages and Missing, Brig.-Gen. (Res.) Gal Hirsch. Hamas official Basem Naim told Sky News this weekend that “we are ready to release all these captured Israelis” if they agreed to exchange Hamas prisoners in Israeli prisons, he said. -he declared. The last negotiated deal was in July, but since then there have been “no serious proposals”, Naim said. Stay informed with the latest news! Subscribe to the Jerusalem Post newsletter Hamas has generally insisted that Israel must end the war and completely withdraw from the Gaza Strip before considering a deal. Israel insisted it could continue its military campaign. “We are ready immediately for a ceasefire to end this war and for a serious exchange of prisoners,” Naim said. In response, Qatar suspended its participation in the hostage negotiations until Israel and Hamas seriously considered a deal. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken confirmed last week that Qatar had also asked Hamas leaders to leave, a move the US used as a pressure tactic to force a deal. Qatar had argued that its power to mediate came from the presence of Hamas in its country. The news that Hamas leaders had visited Turkey spared the question of whether Ankara could replace Qatar as mediator. At the start of the war in Gaza, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan offered to play the role of mediator. Turkey has played this role in the past for Israel, but the high level of tension between Ankara and Jerusalem makes it difficult for Israel to envision Turkey in this role.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.jpost.com/israel-news/article-829550 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos