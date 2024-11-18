Jon Jones retains UFC heavyweight title with spinning kick to stop Stipe Miocic and celebrates with President-elect Donald Trump





CNN-

Jon Jones retained his UFC heavyweight title with an impressive spinning kick to stop Stipe Miocic in the third round of their fight at UFC 309 on Saturday at Madison Square Garden.

Jones had not fought since winning the title in his heavyweight debut in March last year, while for Miocic it was his first time in the octagon since 2021.

And there was little to separate the two veteran fighters in the first two rounds until the final seconds of the third when Jones produced a powerful spinning kick that hit Miocic in the stomach, knocking him over. pain.

The referee called off the fight and Jones celebrated retaining his title and his place as arguably the greatest mixed martial arts fighter of all time.

There had been a lot of talk about what Jones would do after this fight if he won, with his retirement, a unification fight against interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall, the British fighter was in attendance in New York and a blockbuster clash light heavyweight with Alex Pereira all the possibilities. .

And in the octagon, the 37-year-old played down the possibility of retirement.

I decided that maybe I wouldn't retire and would have some conversations to have with (UFC President) Dana (White) and (UFC Chief Business Officer) Hunter (Campbell). and we have some negotiations to do and if everything goes well, maybe well give you whatever you want to see, Jones told Joe Rogan.

When asked specifically what fight he would like next, Jones replied, “I know we have options and so I'm just going to see what Uncle Dana wants and what Uncle Hunter wants and you'll hear about it soon, I I'm sure of it.

For Miocic, it was the last fight of his storied UFC career as he announced his retirement at the age of 42 shortly after the defeat.

It was bad, I lost. I knew he was one of the best of all time. I came strong. I felt good. I was blocking and he hit me in the ribs, said the former two-time heavyweight champion.

I finished. I hang them up. I'm retiring, thank goodness.

Jones then praised Miocic effusively.

It's like fighting the Terminator, Jones said. It's very, very discouraging to hit someone who doesn't react. But this bullet in the body, no matter how hard you are, the liver, the liver.

Speaking in the Octagon afterwards, Jones also made particular mention of US President-elect Donald Trump, who was seated ringside alongside White and Elon Musk. He was also joined by Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Kid Rock.

White is a longtime friend of Trump. He spoke at the Republican National Convention in 2016, and did so again this year in Milwaukee, days after Trump survived an assassination attempt.

White support for Trump came as his campaign sought to appeal to young men who are irregular voters, and particularly to improve Republicans' traditionally poor share of black and Latino men.

Trump received loud cheers from the crowd as he was shown heading to his seat, with Jones imitating his now-famous dance after his victory.

After receiving his title belt, Jones walked to celebrate with Trump, shaking his hand and letting Trump hold the belt.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2024/11/17/sport/jon-jones-stipe-miocic-donald-trump-spt-intl/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos