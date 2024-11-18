Turkey rejects Israeli president's airspace request; Participation in COP29 blocked





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – Türkiye actually blocked Israeli The participation of President Isaac Herzog in the COP29 climate summit in Baku, Azerbaijan, last week. Ankara denied permission for Herzog's plane to fly over Turkish airspace, according to multiple reports citing Azerbaijani and Turkish officials. On Saturday, the Israeli president's office announced that he had canceled his participation in the conference, citing “security concerns”, without further details. Meanwhile, the Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronothciting Azerbaijani sources, said that TürkiyeThe refusal to allow the Israeli leader's plane to pass through his airspace was the main reason for the cancellation of Herzog's presence in Baku. An unnamed Azerbaijani official was quoted as saying that Israel and Turkey were engaged in “intensive negotiations through diplomatic channels that lasted several days but yielded no results.” The rest of the Israeli delegation to the conference landed in Baku on November 11, aboard a commercial flight via Georgia. Al-Monitor reported that official Turkish sources confirmed that the government had refused permission for Herzog's plane to cross Turkish airspace. Earlier, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on Wednesday the severance of diplomatic relations with Israel in response to its reluctance to stop the offensive in Gaza. Erdogan also said he had no plans to restore these relations in the future. Relations between Turkey and Israel deteriorated in 2010 after Israeli special forces intercepted the Mavi Marmara ship sailing from Turkey to Gaza. In May 2018, Ankara asked the Israeli ambassador to leave Turkey following protests in Gaza in connection with the 70th anniversary of the formation of Israel and the relocation of the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. Relations between Turkey and Israel have further deteriorated since the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, 2023 and the Israeli genocide in Gaza, which killed more than 43,700 Palestinians. Earlier this year, Turkey intervened in the genocide case against Israel before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to support Palestine and advocate for an arms embargo against Tel Aviv. AL MONITOR | ANADOLU Editor's Choice: Israeli strike on Beirut kills Hezbollah media chief Click here to receive the latest news from Tempo on Google News

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://en.tempo.co/read/1942437/turkey-denies-israeli-presidents-airspace-request-cop29-attendance-blocked The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos