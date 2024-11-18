How wars, climate change and Trump will dominate the G20 summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in the Brazilian city of Rio de Janeiro to attend the all-important G20 summit, which will be held today (November 18) and tomorrow (November 19). Modi's visit to Brazil comes after he completed an important and productive visit to Nigeria, where he held bilateral talks with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and interacted with the Indian community.

Announcing his arrival in the Brazilian city, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs wrote in an article on Interestingly, Modi was welcomed at the airport with Sanskrit chants.

Modi will join other world leaders such as US President Joe Biden, China's Xi Jinping and others at the international forum, where differences over wars in West Asia and Ukraine and the implications of Donald Trump's return home White weighs heavily.

Modi at the G20

Prime Minister Modis' presence at the G20 summit in Brazil is significant as India is a member of the G20 troika, along with Brazil and South Africa. He will also seek to build on India's successful presidency last year, during which it mainstreamed the priorities of the South. It was also under the Indian presidency that permanent membership in the African Union was achieved and a leaders' declaration was drafted despite challenges, including deep divisions over the Ukraine conflict.

This G20, Prime Minister Modi is expected to focus on the issues of hunger and poverty. He is also likely to push for the restructuring of international institutions such as the United Nations Security Council. New Delhi believes the UN reflects the world of 1945 and should include more permanent members than the current five United States, Russia, China, Britain and France. India, Brazil, Germany and Japan are all candidates for permanent membership seats when the restructuring takes place.

Prime Minister Modi is welcomed at Brazil airport after landing for the G20 summit. The Prime Minister is expected to defend the cause of the voice of the South during this meeting. Image courtesy: @MEAIndia/X

Prime Minister Modi will also reiterate the importance of peace and talks as the war between Russia and Ukraine continues and Israel continues its war against Hamas. G20 host Brazil said India can play an important role in ending conflicts, given its position and influence.

Earlier, Modi had said in his departure statement: “This year, Brazil has built on India's legacy. I look forward to meaningful discussions consistent with our vision of One Earth, One Family, One Future. I will also take the opportunity to exchange views on strengthening bilateral cooperation with several other leaders.

On the sidelines of the G20 summit, Prime Minister Modi is expected to meet several leaders, officials said. However, there is no confirmation as to who he will meet, although some reports indicate that he will likely meet new British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

According to some reports, Prime Minister Modi may also hold talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping again in less than a month. The Prime Minister and the Chinese President had met bilaterally last month on the sidelines of the Brics summit in the Russian city of Kazan, five years after the recent India-China agreement on patrols along the LAC.

Wars threaten the G20

As the world faces two Russia-Ukraine and Israel-Hamas wars simultaneously, it is natural that these issues would also be at the forefront of the G20 summit.

Although Russian President Vladimir Putin will not be present due to the arrest warrant issued against him by the International Criminal Court, his representative, the Foreign Minister, will represent Russia in Rio over Russia's actions in Ukraine.

Members of the security forces arrive at the Museum of Modern Art (MAM), venue of the G20 summit, in Rio de Janeiro. Reuters

We are negotiating with all countries on the passages of the final declarations concerning geopolitics… so that we can reach consensual language on these two issues, declared the head of Brazilian diplomacy for the G20, Mauricio Lyrio. AFP.

These conflicts will be the elephant in the room, said Flavia Loss, an international relations specialist at the Sao Paulo School of Sociology and Politics (FESPSP). AFP.

Climate change in the mind of the G20

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is expected to use his hosting duties to champion the fight against climate change. Notably, the G20 takes place at the same time as the COP29 climate conference in Azerbaijan.

The Brazilian president had said earlier that he would rather focus on climate change than on wars, because otherwise we won't discuss other things that are more important to people who are not at war, who are people who are poor and invisible to the world. world, he said.

A member of the Indigenous Peoples Association holds a banner reading 'We are the answer' during a protest to demand action on climate change, holding large severed heads of world leaders. US President Joe Biden, Chinese President Xi Jinping, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, on the waters of the Bay of Botafogo, before the G20 summit, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Reuters

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also called on G20 members, who account for 80% of global emissions, to show leadership and compromise to facilitate a deal. A Brazilian diplomatic source said AFP that rapidly developing countries like China were refusing pressure from rich countries to join them in funding global climate projects, but he added that he hoped for progress at the summit.

At the last G20 in India, leaders called for tripling renewable energy sources by the end of the decade, but without explicitly calling for an end to the use of fossil fuels.

Biden's swan song

This G20 summit will also be US President Joe Biden's last international meeting before Donald Trump assumes the presidency after winning the US presidential election on November 5. Experts note that Biden will have a difficult task at the G20: reassuring world leaders that America remains committed to staying. engaged in the world while his successor advocates an autonomous approach.

Biden will want to send the message that America's engagement with the world, American values ​​and American interests are enduring, said Evan Medeiros of Georgetown University's School of Foreign Service, who led the Asia policy in the Obama administration. NPR.

US President Joe Biden poses for a group photo after signing a proclamation designating November 17 as “International Conservation Day”, during his tour at the Museu da Amazonia in Manaus, Brazil. This is Biden's final international summit before Trump takes the White House. Reuters

But obviously this is going to be exceptionally difficult to do because the rest of the world is now going to seek to protect the United States, in other words, to reduce its involvement because America is unreliable and is a partner risky, Medeiros said.

A tax on billionaires

During this G20, Brazilian President Lula will try to advance plans to tax the world's richest billionaires. Designed by French economist Gabriel Zucman, the plan would introduce a 2 percent annual tax on the total net worth of extremely wealthy individuals, not just their annual income. This would include real estate assets, business holdings and other investments. Zucman estimated that the richest 0.01 percent of the population pay an effective tax rate of just 0.3 percent of their wealth.

The tax collected could then be used to combat growing global inequality, particularly among highly indebted low-income countries, many of them in Africa.

However, Lula may struggle to pass this proposal as the rise of domestic populism in many G20 countries prompts increased scrutiny of how public money is spent, with many believing that international aid and funds development could be better deployed at home.

Most G20 countries are struggling to balance their budgets, said Maria Antonieta Del Tedesco Lins, an economist and associate professor at the University of Sao Paulo. DW. Although additional taxes would be helpful, it is very difficult to juggle domestic pressures with new international or multilateral obligations.

With the contribution of agencies