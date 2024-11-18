Pre-trial hearing, Tom Lembong admits he was never reprimanded by Jokowi





JAKARTA -Thomas Trikasih Lembong ( Tom Lembong ) admitted that he was never reprimanded by the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) while he was Minister of Commerce for the period 2015-2016. This was stated by Tom Lembong's lawyer, Zaid Mushafi, during the pre-trial reading at the South Jakarta District Court, Monday (11/18/2034). -Thomas Trikasih Lembong () admitted that he was never reprimanded by the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) while he was Minister of Commerce for the period 2015-2016. This was stated by Tom Lembong's lawyer, Zaid Mushafi, during the pre-trial reading at the South Jakarta District Court, Monday (11/18/2034). “In fact, while he was Minister of Commerce, the petitioner never received any warning from the then President,” Zaid Mushafi said. He said the determination of Tom Lembong as a suspect by the Attorney General's Office (Kejagung) was not based on two pieces of evidence. Tom Lembong does not yet know the details of the documents and initial evidence that served as the basis for his designation as a suspect. He believes that there was an error on the part of the AGO since his client agreed to import sugar when Tom Lembong was not yet Minister of Commerce. This is also done through meetings determined in the regulations in force. The Attorney General's Office, he said, would not have included an audit of state losses carried out in conjunction with the Financial Audit Agency (BPK). The Attorney General's Office is expected to trace the flow of funds to a number of companies as it considers Tom Lembong to have committed criminal acts of corruption. “If this is considered a criminal act of corruption in accordance with Article 2, paragraph (1) and/or Article 3 of the Anti-Corruption Law, it must be proven that the flow of funds from the 8 private companies in question towards the applicant In this case, there is no result of the investigative audit of the BPK RI which indicates that “there will be losses for the state finances”, he declared. Zaid explained that a person cannot be suspected in a corruption case if there are no results of an investigative audit and calculation of state losses by the auditor . The importation of sugar by the customer is subject to state administrative law.

