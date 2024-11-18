Turkey, new benefactor as Iran struggles, long-time host Qatar backs down – News 24





With Qatar having apparently expelled Hamas leaders, they appear to have found a new home in Türkiye. Will President Recep Tayyip Erdogan replace Iran's Supreme Leader as Hamas' new benefactor? Learn more

A new chapter appears to be dawning for the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas. Once the undisputed ruler of the Gaza Strip and a serious contender for power in the West Bank, Hamas has not only been dislodged as ruler of Gaza, but also appears to have been expelled from Qatar, from where it had long operated. Although Hamas ruled Gaza, with Yahya Sinwar as the group's regional leader, its general headquarters was in Doha, the Qatari capital. However, it was reported that Qatar told Hamas that it was no longer welcome in the country due to its refusal to reach an agreement with Israel in ongoing peace talks. On November 9, Qatar announced that it had suspended its mediation efforts between Israel and Hamas. Meanwhile, the Times of Israel reported a diplomat as saying that Qatar had asked Hamas leaders late last month to leave the country. Although Hamas downplayed these reports and Qatar never clarified its position on the expulsion, Hamas now appears to have found a new home. ToI reported an Arab diplomat as saying that after their expulsion by Qatar, Hamas officials had found a home in Türkiye. Since the start of the war between Israel and Hamas with the terrorist attack of October 7, 2023, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's Turkey has become Hamas' greatest champion after Iran and has fiercely opposed Israel. Before his death in April, Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh traveled to Türkiye to meet Erdogan. A new home and benefactor? Iran, Hamas' main supporter, is reeling from two rounds of air battles with Israel. Iran has suffered a series of setbacks across the region as its main proxy, Hezbollah, was defeated in Lebanon with top leaders, including longtime leader Hassan Nasrallah and his successor, assassinated as large part of its capabilities were neutralities. Likewise, a series of senior Hamas leaders, including former leader Haniyeh and his successor Sinwar, were assassinated along with military leader Mohammed Deif. Iran's reputation has also been damaged as it has failed to protect its valuable nuclear and air defense assets. Israeli attacks destroyed Iran's most advanced S-300 air defense systems, leaving them virtually naked, according to U.S. and Israeli officials. In July, in a colossal embarrassment, Haniyeh was assassinated just hours after the inauguration of Iranian President Massoud Pezeshkian at an Iranian regime guesthouse. This situation in Iran is further affected by the poor state of health of the supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Under such conditions, Hamas appears to have turned to Turkey where it found refuge as well as political support. Erdogan has become Hamas' biggest supporter after Iran and has repeatedly criticized Israel. Erdogan even threatened to invade Israel. But Hamas is not moving permanently Even though Hamas officials have moved to Türkiye, the group does not appear to want to move its headquarters from Qatar. Under American pressure, although Qatar appears to have expelled Hamas leaders, it does not appear that Hamas headquarters has been permanently closed. Furthermore, although NATO member Turkey hosts Hamas leaders, it has not yet decided whether to host the group's headquarters. Even though Erdogan's Turkey has taken a radical turn towards Islamism, it remains a member of NATO and an ally of the United States. He does not seem willing to compromise the alliance by formalizing sponsorship of Hamas.

