Trump taps FCC's Brendan Carr to lead agencyExBulletin





FCC's Brendan Carr testifies at a House Energy and Commerce Committee subcommittee oversight hearing in March 2022. President-elect Trump has promised to place the semi-autonomous agency under more direct control of the White House. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images/Getty Images North America .

. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images/Getty Images North America

President-elect Donald Trump has chosen Brendan Carr, a veteran Republican member of the Federal Communications Commission, to lead the agency that regulates broadcasting, telecommunications, broadband and other related industries.

For much of his career, Carr was seen as a relatively conventional Republican with a pro-business outlook. More recently, however, Carr has embraced Trumpian themes regarding social media, technology and television companies.

“Commissioner Carr is a free speech warrior and has fought against regulatory law that has stifled Americans' freedoms and stunted our economy,” Trump said in a statement Sunday. “He will end the regulatory assault that has crippled America’s job creators and innovators, and ensure the FCC delivers for rural America.”

The FCC generally stays out of the public eye, but returns to the public eye with controversies on television and radio broadcasts. Although it is an independent agency overseen by Congress, Trump has made clear that he would like to bring it under tighter control from the White House and use it to punish television networks that have checked or covered it up in a way that aroused his anger.

Carr is a former FCC general counsel who is serving his third term as commissioner. Allies and adversaries alike described him to NPR as intelligent, friendly and highly skilled.

Carr is fully qualified for the position, says Andrew Jay Schwartzman, a longtime nonprofit and public interest telecommunications attorney who is now a senior advisor at the Benton Institute for Broadband & Society. But, Schwartzman says, Carr ran an “unusual public campaign” for FCC chairman.

Carr “appeared nonstop on Fox News and other media outlets with an unusually partisan message on outstanding FCC and, notably, non-FCC issues,” Schwartzman notes. Many of Trump's other picks for administrative positions have also been frequent guests on Fox News.

Carr also wrote the FCC section of Project 2025, the agenda the conservative Heritage Foundation has outlined for a second Trump term. Trump disavowed it during the campaign, but its themes are consistent with his public statements since the election. (A call by House Democrats for Carr to be investigated for engaging in partisan activity over the report did not result in formal action. Carr said he had obtained approval from FCC ethics officials to do so in a personal capacity.)

Carr would likely pursue a deregulatory agenda. This could include relaxing or removing rules preventing the consolidation of media ownership, many of which were abandoned after 2021 U.S. Supreme Court rulings.

Earlier this month, Carr used social network Billionaire Elon Musk, owner of X, advises Trump and supported Carr's prospects for FCC chairman, reposted his claims and announcement.

Carr supported federal legislation that would punish social media companies that block or suspend users because of their “viewpoints,” an allegation Musk and other conservatives have made against the tech giants.

Carr also supported a law passed by Congress to ban TikTok. “I just don't see a path forward to allow this app to continue to operate in its current form,” he told NPR in 2022. Trump also originally supported the ban. But he changed his stance on the Chinese app after meeting with a major donor with a stake in its parent company.

Carr also supported Trump's call to revoke the licenses of the three major broadcast networks for the coverage choices he denounced. Carr criticized NBC for inviting Vice President Kamala Harris onto Saturday Night Live for a sketch just days before Election Day. Carr argued that this could have violated federal rules that aim to guarantee candidates an equal opportunity for air time on broadcasters, except for legitimate news coverage.

“We have to keep all the remedies on the table,” Carr told Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo. “One of the remedies the FCC has would ultimately be revocation of the license, if we believe it's egregious. And we'll see what they have to say about that. But it should serve as a deterrent This kind of behavior is about giving people a fair chance.”

Equal time rules only apply if an opposing candidate formally files a complaint or request with the offending broadcaster if another candidate appears on a show. The Trump campaign told NPR that it accepted NBC's unsolicited offer the next day to air a minute-long video of Trump during a NASCAR broadcast and an NFL postgame show . Trump recorded the video after a rally that Sunday.

Broadcast networks are not licensed by the federal government. Individual stations are. But the three big networks NBC, ABC and CBS have among them 80 stations. Each station is a profit center and a pressure point for the networks. Trump previously sued CBS News over its handling of a 60 Minutes interview with Harris.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2024/11/17/nx-s1-5193064/fcc-chair-brendan-carr-trump The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos