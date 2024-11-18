Donald Trump names Brendan Carr as media chief DW 11/18/2024





United States President-elect Donald Trump on Sunday appointed Brendan Carr to head the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), responsible for regulating the media.

In his statement on the nomination, Trump described Car as a “free speech warrior.”

This comes days after Trump nominated Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to head the U.S. federal health agency.

What else did Trump say about Carr?

Carr has “fought against the regulatory law that has stifled Americans' freedoms” and will “end the regulatory assault that has crippled America's job creators and innovators, and ensure that the FCC meets the expectations of the “Rural America,” Trump said.

Carr said in a post on the X platform that he was “honored and humbled” to accept the role.

In another article, he said: “We must dismantle the censorship cartel and restore the right to free speech for ordinary Americans.” »

Carr has endorsed Trump's promises to punish broadcasters for what they see as political bias and has also called for regulation of tech giants such as Meta, Google and Apple.

He wrote the FCC chapter of Project 2025, a program published by the conservative Heritage Foundation.

Carr is a longtime member of the FCC and previously served as the agency's general counsel.

He was unanimously confirmed by the Senate three times and was appointed to the commission by Trump and outgoing US President Joe Biden.

Carr opposed revocation of Starlink subsidy

The New York Times reported that billionaire Elon Musk's Starlink satellite internet service received an $885 million ($840 million) grant from the FCC in late 2020, but the Democratic-led commission later revoked it because that the service could not prove it would achieve sufficiently. unconnected rural houses.

Carr “vehemently” opposed the decision, the newspaper reported.

“In my view, this amounted to nothing more than regulatory legislation against one of the left's main targets: Mr. Musk,” Carr said of the decision in an article in the Wall last month. Street Journal.

Musk donated more than $119 million to a political action committee, or PAC, for electing Trump and spent weeks before the election encouraging people in key battleground states to go to the polls .

sdi/si (AP,AFP)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dw.com/en/donald-trump-nominates-brendan-carr-as-media-chief/a-70806154 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos