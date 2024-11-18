Political laziness: the false hopes of the opposition in the divisions within the People's Alliance





Opposition parties and the opinion makers who support them seem to have a habit that can be described as political laziness: instead of creating effective policies, they constantly pin their hopes on a divide within the party or the ruling coalition. This habit reflects a mistaken belief that any new political development will lead to fissures within the People's Alliance, signaling the fall of the government and paving the way for their own rise. However, such expectations have no basis in political reality. Maintaining this kind of hope is, from the outset, a sign of weakness for a political party; it means a lack of confidence in one's own politics. With hindsight, it becomes clear that during periods of heightened tensions between opposition actors, discussions often arise about alleged disagreements within the ruling bloc. Over time, various allegations have been made regarding differences of opinion between Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Baheli and President Recep Tayyip Erdoan. Yet even during significant challenges, no serious problems or fractures have emerged within the People's Alliance or among its leaders. If one day a divide were to appear within the Peoples' Alliance, it would certainly not be on the question of determination in the fight against terrorism. The assertion of disagreement over the “goal of Trkiye without terrorism” could stem from an inability to correctly interpret the messages conveyed in the speeches of the two leaders. Furthermore, when policy analysis lacks a holistic perspective, forecasts often fail to stand the test of time. From the moment Baheli reached out to representatives of the People's Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) in Parliament, his subsequent statements have always emphasized the distinction between the issue of terrorism and issues broader links to the Kurds. He repeatedly emphasizes the need to continue anti-terrorism efforts without interruption. Likewise, in various speeches and statements, President Erdoan reiterated that there would be no concessions in the fight against terrorism, especially in cross-border operations. These statements clearly show that there is no difference of approach between the two leaders on this issue. Nevertheless, at a time when Bahelis' remarks were interpreted as heralding the advent of a new political climate, the appointment of administrators in some municipalities from the DEM party was presented as concrete evidence of the fissures within the alliance . However, examination of Bahelis' remarks at the November 12 MHP group meeting reveals his strong stance on the issue. In that speech, Baheli said: “It is an illegitimate and despicable contradiction to simultaneously engage in politics and rely on armed terrorists whose heads deserve to be crushed. He also clarified his position by stating that the DEM's reluctance to distance itself from weapons and terrorism, as well as the intensification of its provocative and hostile actions, must be dealt with in accordance with the Turkish Penal Code. This question has no connection, relevance or proximity to my Kurdish brothers and sisters. Similarly, upon his return from Azerbaijan, President Erdoan made a parallel statement to journalists on board the plane, saying: While maintaining strong cohesion within our nation, we will continue to leave no room for terrorism . Strengthening our internal unity does not mean turning a blind eye to terrorist organizations that exploit national resources and hand them over to the barons of terrorism. In response to a question, he added: “There is no place in Trkiyes' future for terrorism or policies supported by terrorism, almost echoing Baheli's words. An alliance, by definition, includes different parties. Naturally, they employ different political styles and rhetoric to explain issues to their constituents and the public. These differences in approach are actively managed by leaders through direct communication to avoid any impact on the internal dynamics of the alliance. While alliance politics undoubtedly present challenges, it is equally important to recognize the opportunities they provide for resolving critical issues.

