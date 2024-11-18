Two Trump cabinet nominees involved in sexual controversies





Two of US President-elect Donald Trump's top nominees, Fox News host Pete Hegseth for defense secretary and former lawmaker Matt Gaetz for attorney general, have become embroiled in sexual controversies that could threaten their Senate confirmation to serve in Trump's cabinet.

Hegseth, 44, paid an undisclosed amount to a woman who accused him of sexual assault in 2017 to prevent what he considered a baseless claim from becoming public, his lawyer, Tim Parlatore, told the American media this weekend.

Gaetz, 42, abruptly resigned last week from the House of Representatives near the end of his fourth two-year term, just days before the House Ethics Committee was set to conclude an investigation into to determine whether he had had sexual relations with a 17-year-old girl. daughter and indulged in illegal drug use. Some lawmakers described Gaetz showing nude cellphone photos of his sexual conquests in the House chamber.

Gaetz has denied the allegations, and federal authorities decided earlier this year not to bring charges.

FILE – Pete Hegseth arrives at Trump Tower for a meeting with President-elect Donald Trump in New York, November 29, 2016.

Hegseth's attorney, Parlatore, described Hegseth's sexual encounter at the hotel with the woman after a Republican women's event in Monterey, California, in 2017 as consensual. The local police, after investigation, did not bring any charges.

Parlatore told the Washington Post that Hegseth settled the woman's claim a few years later because he believed filing his threatened lawsuit would result in his immediate firing from Fox, where he was a popular talk show host. -weekend show.

“He was falsely accused, and my position is that he was blackmailed,” Parlatore told the Associated Press, calling it “successful extortion.” The woman's name has not been made public, and U.S. media generally do not release the names of alleged sexual assault victims without their consent.

Parlatores' statements to the media came after a woman who said she was a friend of the accuser sent a detailed memo to the Trump transition several days ago detailing Hegseth's incident with her accuser. The accuser alleged that Hegseth raped her after drinking at a hotel bar.

So far, Trump has stood by Hegseth, an unconventional choice to lead the Pentagon.

Some Democratic and Republican lawmakers have raised concerns about Hegseth's lack of management experience, whether at the Defense Department or in a business setting. The Pentagon chief reportedly oversees more than 2 million U.S. troops and a civilian workforce of nearly 800,000.

Additionally, some critics have expressed concerns about a large tattoo on Hegseth's upper right chest, which he calls a Christian symbol, a Jerusalem cross, but which his critics say is a white nationalist symbol. Hegseth told an interviewer he was removed by his superiors from a National Guard detail handling security for President Joe Biden's 2021 inauguration out of fear he was an extremist because of the tattoo.

When the allegations against Hegseth first surfaced, Trump spokesman Steven Cheung claimed that Hegseth vigorously denied all accusations. We look forward to his confirmation as United States Secretary of Defense so that he can begin day one to make America safe and great again.

FILE – Then-U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz speaks at a Trump campaign rally in Henderson, Nevada, Oct. 31, 2024.

Even though voters in his Florida district had just re-elected him to a fifth term, Gaetz resigned from office Wednesday, ending the investigation.

Several U.S. senators, Republican and Democratic, are seeking access to the findings of the House Ethics Committee in the Gaetz investigation as they exercise their constitutionally mandated advisory and consent role in the consideration of Cabinet nominees proposed by a new president.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, leader of the narrow Republican majority in the House, is reluctant to release what he said on CNN's State of the Union show that was a report in draft form.

Johnson argued that no ethics report should be made public because Gaetz is no longer a member of Congress, although that has happened in the past.

He said senators considering Gaetz's nomination as the nation's top law enforcement official would benefit from a rigorous review and vetting process, but they did not need to see the report of the House ethics committees. Some senators suggested they could seek a subpoena if the file is not turned over to them voluntarily.

Trump also supported Gaetz's nomination, but the president-elect has also tried, without much success so far, to get the Senate, under Republican control in January when he takes office, to agree to sometimes recess in order to to be able to appoint and install his office. members without the need for contentious and time-consuming confirmation hearings.

Also Sunday, Trump named Brendan Carr, the top Republican on the Federal Communications Commission, as the agency's new chairman.

The FCC is an independent agency overseen by Congress responsible for regulating broadcasting, telecommunications, and broadband.

Carr is a longtime member of the commission and previously served as general counsel of the FCC. He was unanimously confirmed by the Senate three times and was appointed to the commission by Trump and President Joe Biden.

Some information for this report was provided by the Associated Press and Agence France-Presse.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.voanews.com/a/two-trump-cabinet-nominees-embroiled-in-sex-controversies/7867143.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos