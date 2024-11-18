Masked men broke into Windsor Castle grounds and made off with quad bike – London Business News





Masked men broke into the grounds of Windsor Castle, scaled a six-foot fence at night and stole farm vehicles while Prince Willam and Princess Kate were at home. A source told The Sun newspaper that the pair must have been monitoring Windsor Castle for a while to know the best time to escape and not get caught. It was reported that the two masked men forced their way through the security gate using a truck. A source said The SunThey should have known the vehicles were stored there before breaking in and known when the best time was to get out and escape without getting caught. So they must have been watching Windsor Castle for a while. There are alarms at Windsor Castle, but the first time anyone knew there was a break-in was when they went through the security gate at the exit to Shaw Farm Gate. The barrier had to be replaced because it was badly damaged. It was a Sunday evening during a school week, so the young princes and princesses would have been tucked into bed at Adelaide Cottage, just around the corner but still in the grounds. In a statement to the newspaper, Thames Valley Police said: “At around 11.45pm on Sunday October 13, we received a report of a burglary at a property located on land on Crown Estate, close to the 'A308 to Windsor. “The offenders entered a farm building and left with a black Isuzu pick-up and a red quad bike. They then headed towards the Old Windsor/Datchet neighborhood. “No arrests have been made at this stage and an investigation is ongoing.”

