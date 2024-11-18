Imran Khan says Pak prosecutor admitted mistrial in Toshakhana case





ANI | Updated: November 18, 2024 at 10:27 AM IST

Islamabad [Pakistan]November 18 (ANI): In a message shared on behalf of incarcerated former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, it has been claimed that Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi face a mistrial in the Toshakhana case.

Message from former Prime Minister Imran Khan

(November 15, 2024)

After keeping my wife and I in prison for a year, the Attorney General admitted in the High Court that a mistrial in the ToshaKhana (Gift Repository) case had been declared, and that the demands of justice…

— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) November 16, 2024

In a post on that there was a mistrial in the ToshaKhana (Gift). Repository) and that the demands of justice have not been met.” Khan's message noted that the mistrial “is an admission of political vengeance” and said that government apparatuses and bodies such as the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), which serves as Pakistan's anti-corruption body, were used for “victimization”. Khan said in his message that these actions raise a big question about Pakistan's justice system. Former Prime Minister Khan then demanded the resignation of the “NAB Chairman, Attorney General, investigators and judges concerned” and called for disciplinary action. against them. “I have been convicted in five frivolous cases in an equally ridiculous manner and two other bogus trials are quickly underway so that I can distract myself from the movement for true sovereignty, democracy and the rule of law. But I will continue the fight for the true freedom of Pakistanis until the last drop of my blood,” the message read. He expressed displeasure over the adoption of the 26th constitutional amendment in Pakistan and said the controversial amendment was seen as limiting the powers of the judiciary in Pakistan. “The High Court and the Supreme Court are now nothing more than puppet courts, and their status is now similar to that of any government department. By limiting the power of the judiciary, the country's already corrupt judiciary will come to a grinding halt completely,” Khan noted in his post. He reiterated the call for a national demonstration on November 24 to realize the dream of “true freedom, democracy and the rule of law.” (ANI)

