Nigeria to honor PM Modi with rare award only Queen Elizabeth has received | Latest news India

Nigeria is set to honor Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the prestigious award of Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON), making him the second foreign dignitary to receive the distinction, after Queen Elizabeth in 1969. He This is the 17th international award given to PM Modi by a foreign country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is greeted by members of the Indian community upon his arrival in Abuja, Nigeria. (PTI)

The announcement was made as Prime Minister Modi arrived in Nigeria for the first leg of his three-country tour, which will also take him to Brazil and Guyana. Modis' visit aims to deepen strategic ties between India and Nigeria, a partnership that has grown significantly in recent years.

On his arrival in Abuja, Prime Minister Modi was warmly welcomed by Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, Nigeria's Minister for the Federal Capital Territory, who presented him with the 'Key to the City' of Abuja.

India-Nigeria ties

Prime Minister Modi issued a statement indicating his first stopover in Nigeria, following the invitation of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, aimed at strengthening strategic ties between the two countries.

“At the invitation of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, this will be my first visit to Nigeria, which is our close partner in the West African region. My visit will be an opportunity to build on our strategic partnership based on a shared belief in democracy and pluralism I also look forward to meeting the Indian community and friends of Nigeria who have sent me warm messages of welcome in Hindi,” the statement said. India and Nigeria enjoy warm, friendly and deep-rooted bilateral relations.

Prime Minister Modi's visit is the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Nigeria in 17 years.

India and Nigeria have enjoyed warm and friendly bilateral relations since 2007, with growing collaboration in economic, energy and defense areas. More than 200 Indian companies have invested over $27 billion in key sectors in Nigeria, strengthening India's position as a development partner.