Jokowi supports the Ahmad Luthfi-Taj Yasin campaign: good candidates for leadership





The seventh President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (Jokowi), was present at the campaign activities of Central Java (Central Java) deputy governor candidate Ahmad Luthfi-Taj Yasin. Having a clear vision and mission for the region and the country is why Jokowi supports Ahmad Luthfi in Central Java. Central Java Governor Candidate Ahmad Luthfi attended a healthy gymnastics event on Saturday morning, November 16, 2024 to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the Golkar Party in Banyumas. The arrival of Ahmad Luthfi was immediately welcomed by the participants who were preparing to organize gymnastics which took place simultaneously throughout Indonesia. During this celebration, Ahmad Luthfi also cut the tumpeng as a security symbol for the Golkar Party and released balloons in the presence of the participants. In his speech, Ahmad Luthfi said that the Golkar Party continues to make its contribution to the nation and the state. “Sixty is a ripe age to make contributions to society, the nation and the state. Hopefully, we can achieve greater success,” said Ahmad Luthfi. When asked by the media team about the eligibility target, Ahmad Luthfi responded in a linear manner. “What percentage are we just linear,” Ahmad Luthfi said. Jokowi supports the Pilkada campaign After attending the joint gymnastics, the Cagub and Cawagub couple from Central Java accompanied by the seventh President of the Republic of Indonesia Jokowi welcomed residents on a tour of Purwokerto Town, Banyumas Regency, Central Java. The arrival of Jokowi, Ahmad Luthfi and Taj Yasin was greeted enthusiastically by residents waiting along the main streets of Purwokerto town. From the top of the open hood of the car, they handed out t-shirts to residents along the road. Upon arrival at the Pancasila Monument, Jokowi got out of the vehicle and immediately greeted residents by shaking hands and taking group photos. “A good regional leader must have a firm vision for his region, for his country,” Jokowi said. A campaign to travel around the city by open car was also held in Tegal Town, Central Java. Jokowi's entourage and candidate couple number 2 marched in convoy using open jeeps from the center of Tegal Regency City to Pepedan Market, Dukuh Turi, Tegal, Central Java. The presence of Jokowi as well as candidates for governor and vice governor of Central Java, Ahmad Luthfi-Taj Yasin, was warmly welcomed by the residents of Tegal. Jokowi and candidate couple number 2 interacted with residents while distributing t-shirts. “Especially thanks to Mr. Jokowi's role model encouraging us, it is certainly a pleasure to have Mr. Jokowi accompanying us,” said Ahmad Luthfi. To the residents present, Jokowi reminded the leaders who have a good record. “He is a good leader who will be elected by the people, who has a vision and a record, that’s what I hope,” Jokowi said. Central Java Governor and Deputy Governor Candidate Number 2 Ahmad Luthfi-Taj Yasin advised them to use their right to vote and elect them in the 2024 regional elections on November 27.

