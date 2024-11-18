Will Jokowi come down from the mountains to Jakarta to help campaign for Ridwan Kamil-Suswono?





Liputan6.com, Jakarta There are only a few days left for the 2024 regional elections, which means the campaign period will soon end. The competing candidates compete to continue to win the hearts of the population in order to be elected and sit at the head of the regions, including in Jakarta. For example, the Jakarta governor and deputy governor candidate duo Pramono Anung-Rano Karno slowly released one of their cards, including visiting Anies Baswedan, and was followed by several characters.son“, said Anies supporters, such as Geisz Chalifah who was present in the seat supporting Pramono during the final debate of the 2024 Jakarta parliamentary elections. What about the Ridwan Kamil-Suswono candidate duo? Will one of the leading figures, namely the seventh President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo or Jokowi, fall? It is known that on Saturday, November 16, 2024, this figure appeared in the campaign of the candidate duo for Governor and Deputy Governor of Central Java, Ahmad Luthfi-Taj Yasin, in Purwokerto, Banyumas. The name of Luthfi is widely mentioned inapproveJokowi, just like Ridwan Kamil. Meanwhile, the couple called RIDO will hold a second major campaign at Banteng Square, Central Jakarta on Saturday, November 23, 2024. RIDO spokesperson Bernadus Djonoputro said that so far his party had not received any confirmation that Jokowi would attend in person. However, according to the man known colloquially as Bernie, the possibility of inviting Jokowi and other figures, including Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka, is currently under internal discussion. “I have not had confirmation of their participation, but it is under discussion,” Bernie said. Liputan6.comMonday (11/18/2024).

Jokowi is believed to have influence over Ridwan Kamil-Suswono Furthermore, Bernie admitted that Jokowi's presence would have a great influence on RIDO in gaining support in the 2024 Jakarta legislative elections. Despite this, so far his party has not sent an official invitation to Jokowi. “In fact, we see that the presence of Pak Jokowi is really good for our morale, even our enthusiasm. But I could not confirm if he will be there,” he said. It is known that based on a survey conducted by the Saiful Mujani Research Center (SMRC) regarding the 2024 Jakarta legislative elections, one of which photographed the eligibility of candidates competing for governor and vice -governor, the result was that Ridwan Kamil-Suswono was no longer in the top position. In fact, the governor and vice-governor duo of Jakarta, Pramono Anung-Rano Karno, is ahead of the other two candidate pairs, who obtained 46%. “The couple Mr. Ridwan Kamil-Suswono 39.1%, Pramono Anung-Rano Karno 46% and Dharma Pongrekun-Kun Wardana Abyoto 5.1%. And those who don’t know 9.8%,” the director said on Wednesday executive of the SMRC, Deni Irfani (11/13/2024). He said the difference in the eligibility of Pramono-Rano and RK-Suswono went from significant to not statistically significant in a span of about 3 weeks. Where the difference in support between the Pramono-Rano pair and the RK-Suswono pair in the last survey (October 31-November 9, 2024) was around 6.9%, statistically significant.

