Convincing voters in big campaign, Central Kalimantan governor candidate Abdul Razak names Jokowi's Alma Mater





PALANGKA RAYA, KOMPAS.com – Pair of candidates (paslon) for the position of governor-deputy governor of Central Kalimantan (Kalteng) serial number 4, Abdoul Razak-Sri Suwanto, held the second major campaign at the Sanaman Mantikei Stadium, Palangka Raya City, Sunday (11/17/2024). In his opening campaign speech, gubernatorial candidate Abdul Razak highlighted his and his deputy's education, both of whom studied at Gadjah Mada University (UGM), like the 7th president, Joko Widodo ( Jokowi). “We both came from Gadjah Mada Forestry Faculty, I graduated in 1980, he (Sri Suwanto) graduated in 1992, 12 years apart. “Thank God we all two studied together, like our former president who just finished his term, Mr. Jokowi, who graduated in 1985,” Abdul Razak told the audience. Also read: List of political parties in Indonesia for the 2024 elections

Also read: Membership of a political party, who can register? I hope to follow in Jokowi's footsteps GROBOGAN CITIZEN DOCUMENTS The 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, went to the mountains to campaign for the Central Java governor and vice-governor candidate duo Ahmad Luthfi-Taj Yasin in Purwodadi, Regency of Grobogan, Sunday (11/17/2024) afternoon. The 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, went to the mountains to campaign for the Central Java governor and vice-governor candidate duo Ahmad Luthfi-Taj Yasin in Purwodadi, Regency of Grobogan, Sunday (11/17/2024) afternoon. Razak hopes that their political footsteps can follow those of President Jokowi. Although he was only regent of West Kotawaringin from 2000 to 2005, Razak is optimistic about his future. “He (Pak Jokowi) is my elder, he was only president, we were only regents. “I hope he becomes governor of Central Kalimantan,” said Razak, who was greeted enthusiastically by his supporters. During the campaign, Razak also highlighted the importance of the value of harmony that they promote. Also read: Sahbirin Noor resigns as governor of South Kalimantan after winning the preliminary phase of the trial Abdul Razak is a Malay Dayak from West Kotawaringin, while Sri Suwanto is from Central Java, Klaten. Abdul Razak is a Central Kalimantan politician who recently served as the leader of the Central Kalimantan Regional People's Representative Council (DPRD). On the other hand, Sri Suwanto is a bureaucrat who once served as head of the Central Kalimantan Forest Service and assistant for general administration of the Central Kalimantan Regional Secretariat, before finally retiring to focus on participating in the legislative elections of Central Kalimantan by 2024. The Abdul Razak-Sri Suwanto pair will compete with three other candidate pairs, namely the number 1 candidate pair Willy Midel Yoseph-Ismail bin Yahya, the number 2 candidate pair Nadalsyah-Supian Hadi and the number 3 candidate pair Agustiar Sabran -Edy Pratowo. Also read: Reasons why Sahbirin Noor decided to resign as governor of South Kalimantan Also read: Objectives of political parties based on law

