Health workers go on trial in Türkiye, accused of private healthcare system linked to 10 infant deaths





ISTANBUL– Doctors, nurses and an ambulance driver are among 47 people tried and accused of causing the death of 10 infants as part of an alleged scheme to defraud the Turkish social security system. The defendants are accused of transferring babies to neonatal units at 19 private hospitals where the infants were allegedly kept for prolonged and sometimes unnecessary treatment. At least 10 newborns are believed to have died in the past year due to negligence or poor practices in facilities that were unprepared to care for them. Prosecutors in the trial, which opened Monday in Istanbul, say the defendants also falsified reports to make the baby's condition appear more serious, in an attempt to obtain payments from the health institution. social security. The main defendants have denied any wrongdoing, insisting they made the best decisions possible and risked being punished for unavoidable and undesirable consequences. The affair, which broke last month, has sparked public outrage and calls for greater oversight of the healthcare system. Authorities have since revoked licenses and closed nine of the 19 hospitals implicated in the scandal. Dr. Firat Sari, the main defendant who headed neonatal intensive care units at several private hospitals in Istanbul, faces a sentence of up to 583 years in prison. He is accused of creating an organization to commit a crime, defrauding public institutions, falsifying official documents and negligent homicide. During questioning by prosecutors, Sari denied accusations that the babies did not receive proper care, that the neonatal units were understaffed or that his employees were not qualified enough, according to an indictment of 1,400 pages. He told prosecutors: Everything is according to procedure. Dozens of demonstrators joined protests outside the courthouse, chanting: Baby killers will be held accountable and private hospitals must be closed. According to state media, more than 350 families have petitioned prosecutors or other state institutions for an investigation into the deaths of their loved ones. Among them is Hacire Akinci, 42, who lost her baby last year after eight years of fertility treatments. They gave us a medical report stating that the baby died of natural causes. But apparently that wasn't the case, she told reporters outside the courthouse. I want charges to be laid, I want justice to be served. The affair led to calls for the resignation of Health Minister Kemal Memisoglu, who was health director of Istanbul province at the time some of the deaths occurred. Ozgur Ozel, the main leader of the opposition party, called for all affected hospitals to be seized by the state and nationalized. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said those responsible for the deaths would be severely punished, but warned against placing all the blame on the country's health system. We will not allow our health care community to be harmed because of a few bad apples, Erdogan said. Associated Press writer Suzan Fraser contributed from Ankara, Turkey.

