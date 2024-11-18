More than 40 US lawmakers write to President Biden demanding the release of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan





On November 15, more than 40 US lawmakers called on US President Joe Biden to advocate for the immediate release of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, as well as all other political prisoners in the country, and to ensure their safety in accordance with the findings of the investigation. Report of the United Nations working group. In a letter addressed to outgoing President Biden, as many as 46 members of Congress urged Biden to take action and act for the release of the incarcerated prime minister.

The letter mentions that irregularities, state repression and electoral fraud marred the National Assembly elections held in Pakistan earlier this year. He pointed out that the Pakistani government had prevented the publication of several election observation reports.

We write to urge you to take action to implement the provisions of H. Res. 901, which passed the United States House of Representatives by an overwhelming majority. This legislation brought together Democrats and Republicans to support a shift in U.S. policy focused on escalating human rights abuses and erosion of civil liberties in Pakistan, following February's flawed National Assembly elections. 2024. These elections were characterized by widespread irregularities, electoral fraud and state repression of the country's main party, the PTI, including disenfranchisement of the party before the vote, as well as cancellation results at the constituency level, which showed a landslide victory for the PTI. associated independent candidates. We note with concern that crucial election observation reports, including the final reports of the Commonwealth Observer Group and a European Union report, were allegedly prevented from being made public by Pakistani authorities, the letter said .

Around 50 US lawmakers have written to US President Biden to express concerns about human rights abuses and erosion of civil liberties in Pakistan; Call for the release of Imran Khan pic.twitter.com/fhuBUGji4a

– Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) November 18, 2024

Deploring the alleged lawful detention of Imran Khan, US lawmakers have called on the US government to advocate for the immediate release of Imran Khan and other political prisoners.

One of our main concerns is the illegal detention of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, widely considered to be Pakistan's most popular political figure. The United Nations Working Group on Arbitrary Detention, along with Amnesty International and leading human rights organizations around the world, have called for Khan's immediate release. Many activists associated with former Prime Minister Khan's PTI party, including senior party leaders such as Yasmin Rashid and Shah Mehmood Qureshi, have been in detention for over a year. We urgently call on the US government to advocate for the immediate release of former Prime Minister Khan and all political prisoners and ensure their safety in accordance with the findings of the UN task force report. Given these alarming developments, we believe that a change in approach at the US Embassy in Islamabad is urgently needed, the letter added.

Sharing the US lawmakers' letter to outgoing President Joe Biden on Republican Party and the Republican Party. Democratic parties have written a letter to President Joe Biden calling for urgent action for the release of Imran Khan. The letter, jointly led by Rep. Susan Wild (D-PA) @RepSusanWild and Rep. John James (R-MI) @RepJames, criticizes the role of U.S. Ambassador Donald Blome and his failure to incorporate the concerns of Pakistani Americans . community in its work, including significantly advocating for the release of political prisoners, the restoration of human rights or respect for democratic principles. This letter, supported by @PAKPAC, brings to nearly a hundred the total number of members of Congress who have responded to concerns raised by the Pakistani-American diaspora in recent weeks.

BREAKING: 46 members of the US House of Representatives, including members of the Republican and Democratic parties, have written a letter to President Joe Biden calling for urgent action for the release of Imran Khan.

The letter, jointly led by Rep. Susan Wild (D-PA) pic.twitter.com/017BoTbkFC

– PTI USA Official (@PTIOfficialUSA) November 16, 2024

Meanwhile, the letter from US lawmakers demanding that their government advocate for Khan's release from prison did not go down well with the Pakistani government and its foreign ministry blocked Pakistani media from reporting on the said letter. In a press release, they advised its media not to spread this news further.

Pakistani Foreign Ministry is not happy with the story of US lawmakers writing to President Biden over the human rights situation in Pakistan, Imran Khan's statement said; The statement reads: “We advise the media not to further propagate this story” https://t.co/DjIk1BnTh2 pic.twitter.com/tQKkyJtPKg

– Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) November 18, 2024

We reject the story attributed to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and reported in today's “The New International” and “The Jang.” We speak with newspaper editors about their editorial standards and journalistic ethics. We advise media outlets to seek confirmation from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs before publishing articles attributed to them. We also advise the media not to spread this story further, said a spokesperson for the Pakistani Foreign Ministry.

Notably, Imran Khan was ousted as prime minister in 2022 after losing a confidence vote, following which he launched a strong comeback campaign against the Pakistan Army, whose top generals had once sustained, and attracted massive crowds. Khan was jailed in August last year on various charges ranging from corruption to inciting violence.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.opindia.com/2024/11/over-40-us-lawmakers-write-to-president-biden-to-seek-release-of-ex-pakistan-pm-imran-khan/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos