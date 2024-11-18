Jokowi openly supports Ridwan Kamil and Prabowo supports Ahmad Luthfi, what does Bawaslu say?





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – President Prabowo Subianto and former President Joko Widodo are providing growing political support as 2024 regional elections approach for regional head candidates.

Just like Prabowo, who expressed his support for the governor and deputy governor candidate pair of Central Java, Ahmad Luthfi-Taj Yasin Maimoen.

Prabowo conveyed this statement via a short video uploaded to the official Instagram account of the couple running for governor and deputy governor of Central Java Number 2, Luthfi-Yasin, @luthfiyasinofficial, Saturday, November 9, 2024.

In the short video, Prabowo is seen wearing a blue shirt and standing between Luthfi and Yasin. According to Prabowo, Luthfi-Yasin is the person he trusts to lead Central Java in the next five years. Luthfi is a former Central Java police chief, while Gus Yasin is a former deputy governor of Central Java, so they both have experience in that province.

“I think they will be a very good team and will work with me in the middle,” he said.

Defending Prabowo, according to Deputy General President of Gerindra Rahayu Saraswati Dhirakanya Djojohadikusumo, the support of the General President of Gerindra for one of the candidates in the Central Java legislative elections is legal as long as he does not use the position of president and uses state facilities. .

“He is the general chairman of the party and from the beginning as the general chairman he had a responsibility which was to support those who received the mandate,” said Saraswati at the North Jakarta Youth Center in Tanjung Priok, north of Jakarta. , on Sunday November 10, 2024.

Meanwhile, the daily chairman of the Gerindra Party, Sufmi Dasco Ahmad, did not deny that President Prabowo Subianto expressed support for the Central Java governor and deputy governor candidate couple number 2, Ahmad Luthfi-Taj Yasin Maimoen . Dasco said the president could express support or run political campaigns.

“Campaigning means calling, encouraging, inviting to vote for one of the pairs of candidates in the regional elections, as long as you are on campaign leave,” Dasco said in a written message, Saturday, November 9, 2024.

Meanwhile, what Jokowi did was openly support Ridwan Kamil in the 2024 Jakarta parliamentary elections. The former West Java governor met with the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) in Solo, in Central Java, to discuss the future of Jakarta.

“I came as someone who had already helped Pak Jokowi,” said number one candidate for Jakarta Governor Ridwan Kamil, Friday, November 1, 2024, as quoted by Antara.

Aside from that, he admitted that he is currently still listed as an Indonesian Capital Curator (IKN). During the meeting, Ridwan asked many questions about Jokowi's experiences while still governor of DKI Jakarta.

“Pak Jokowi was also the former governor of DKI Jakarta. Of course, he provided me with information about Jakarta and its future, 90 percent of the advice was for me who was still young to be better and do more,” he said.

The instructions given by Jokowi to Ridwan were principles regarding building a city that must be fair, be a Pancasila leader and welcome everyone.

“To be a leader, one must understand the challenges of the future, which could be different in the next five years. I learned from the example of Pak Jokowi when he was governor,” he said. declared.

Apart from that, on this occasion, Jokowi said that Ridwan Kamil had experience as governor of West Java Province. General Chairman of the General Election Monitoring Agency or Bawaslu, Rahmat Bagja, said there was no investigation result regarding President Prabowo Subianto's invitation to support the gubernatorial candidate couple and Deputy Governor of Central Java, Ahmad Luthfi-Taj Yasin Maimoen, via video. . However, he said he would probably not summon Prabowo. “I don't know. There doesn't seem to be any (call). It seems (no summons). “Let's wait for the results,” Bagja said when met after the inauguration ceremony at the Krida Bhakti Building, Secretariat of the Ministry of State, Central Jakarta, Monday, November 18, 2024. MYESHA FATINA RACHMAN I DANIEL A. FAJRI I HENDRIK KHOIRUL MUHID I ANTARA

