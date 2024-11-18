Brazil hosts G20 summit amid global tensions and Trump election victory

As Brazil prepares to host the Group of 20 summit, it appears unlikely that major rich and developing countries will sign a meaningful declaration on geopolitics: Monday and Tuesday's meeting in Rio de Janeiro is overshadowed by two wars major events and the recent election of Donald Trump. victory.

Heightened global tensions and uncertainty over a tempered any expectations for a strong statement on conflicts in the Middle East and between Russia and Ukraine. Instead, experts expect a final document focused on social issues like ending hunger to be one of Brazil's priorities, although it aims to include at least some mention of ongoing wars.

“Brazilian diplomacy is strongly committed to this task, but to expect a substantially strong and consensual declaration in a year like 2024, marked by two serious international conflicts, is to set the bar very high,” said Cristiane Lucena Carneiro, professor of international relations at the University of Rio de Janeiro. University of São Paulo.

After Brazilian President Luiz Incio Lula da Silva thwarted far-right former President Jair Bolsonaro's re-election bid in 2022, there was some excitement among the international community to see the left-wing leader and diplomat wise that Barack Obama once described as “the most popular”. politician on Earth” which hosts the G20. Bolsonaro had little personal interest in international summits, let foreign policy be driven by ideology and clashed with several leaders, including France's Emmanuel Macron. Lula took office and often quoted a slogan: “Brazil is back.”

Lula's Brazil has returned to its decades-old principle of non-alignment to craft a policy that best protects its interests in an increasingly multipolar world. That involves talking to all parties, which experts say puts Brazil in a prime position to host a summit such as the G20.

But his administration's foreign policy has sometimes raised eyebrows. The Brazil-China peace plan for Russia and Ukraine does not include Russia's withdrawal from Ukraine and has been criticized by Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy. And Lula sparked a diplomatic incident with Israel after comparing his actions in Gaza to the Holocaust.

that of Donald Trump earlier this month and the imminent return of an “America First” doctrine could also hamper the diplomatic spirit needed for broad agreement on controversial issues.

“If we have one certainty, it is about Donald Trump's skepticism about multilateralism,” Carneiro said.

Two officials from Brazil and one from another G20 country say Argentine negotiators are blocking a joint statement. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly. Two of them said Argentine negotiators had raised several objections to the project. They most vehemently oppose a clause calling for a global tax on the super-rich that they previously agreed to in July and another promoting gender equality.

Ambassador Mauricio Lyrio, Brazil's chief negotiator at the G20, told reporters on November 8 that the leaders' final declaration should address the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East, but that diplomats were still discussing how to achieve a universally acceptable language.

“The main message, of course, is that we must achieve peace not only in these conflicts but in all conflicts,” he said in Brasilia, the capital, adding that Lula's launch of an alliance fight against hunger and poverty on Monday is just as important as the final declaration.

“The leaders' declaration will be the crowning achievement. But, at the same time, in accordance with the instructions of the president himself, we have a G20 focused on concrete actions, such as the launch of a Global Alliance against Hunger, with a set of very concrete measures, concrete social programs and innovative mechanisms to bring together the resources necessary for their implementation.

Lula, a former trade unionist from a modest background, made the fight against hunger a priority during his first two presidential terms (2003-2010), both in his country and abroad. The number of undernourished Brazilians has fallen by more than 80% in 10 years, according to a 2014 UN report.

Lula's anti-hunger alliance is the only one of Brazil's main targets for a G20 declaration that will be achieved, according to Thomas Traumann, a former government minister and political consultant based in Rio.

“Brazil wanted a global agreement to fight poverty, a plan to finance the green transition and a consensus on a global tax for the super rich. Only the first survived,” Traumann said.

President Joe Biden will attend the summit after a stop in Lima for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum, then travel to Manaus, a city in Brazil's Amazon rainforest. It will be the first time a sitting U.S. president will set foot in the Amazon, and the trip's goal is to highlight “commitment to environmental protection and respect for local cultures,” according to a press release dated November 12 from the American embassy in Brazil.

White House officials insist Biden's visits to APEC and the G20 will be substantive, with discussions on climate issues, global infrastructure, counter-narcotics efforts and one-on-one meetings with world leaders, including Chinese President Xi Jinping. These officials say Biden will also use the summits to pressure allies to maintain support for Ukraine as it attempts to repel the Russian invasion and not lose sight of ending Lebanon's wars. and in Gaza.

Any commitments made by Biden could be reversed by the next White House administration, according to Danielle Ayres, professor of international relations at the Federal University of Santa Catarina.

“That would mean that Trump would have to be proactive and say that the United States is not going to do something that it has agreed to internationally,” Ayres said. “This has a cost. It generates insecurity, a bad perception on the part of the international community towards Trump.”

Trump's election could also prompt other countries to view China as a more reliable partner. Xi Jinping's inauguration of Peru's Chancay megaport on Thursday is perhaps the clearest sign of Latin America's reorientation. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will meet Xi on Monday, the first meeting between British and Chinese leaders since 2018. Starmer's office says the British leader is seeking to repair relations with Beijing after years of acrimony over human rights man, Hong Kong and what British officials say. Beijing's attempts to exert influence over British politics.

Notably absent from the G20 will be Russian President Vladimir Putin, against whom the International Criminal Court has issued an arrest warrant requiring member states to arrest him, and the Russian delegation will be led by Sergei Lavrov. Israel is not a member of the G20.

“The last G20 meetings were somewhat exhausted and became another moment for bilateral meetings of heads of government. With the departure of Putin, Lula managed to ensure that Ukraine was not a subject of discussion, just like Israel. But the election of Trump takes away Lula's chance to be the star on stage,” Traumann said.