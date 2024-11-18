Federal workers prepare for Trump with morale as low as ever | Civil service





Donald Trump's return to power sets the stage for the spread of old-fashioned harassment, intimidation and corruption in the US federal government, a top union leader has warned.

The president-elect and his allies have expressed support for mass layoffs of civil servants and elimination of some government agencies upon his return to the White House.

Officials at the heart of the first Trump administration have talked about purging thousands of federal workers using controversial powers to reshape the bureaucracy. Now, staff at dozens of government agencies are preparing for a second Trump administration.

It's pretty grim, said Steve Lenkart, executive director of the National Federation of Federal Employees, which represents 110,000 employees at various agencies across the United States. It's quite sinister.

The former president attacked federal workers on the campaign trail, saying they were destroying this country in a podcast interview in August. They are crooked people, they are dishonest people, he said. They will be held responsible.

Trump has signaled support for reviving the Annex F executive order he issued in the final days of his last administration, under which swaths of the federal workforce could be stripped of their labor protections. civil servants and redefined as political appointees. Supporters of the policy claimed to have identified 50,000 employees at risk of being laid off.

It's probably been 150 years since something like this happened, Lenkart said, pointing to the Pendleton Act, which in 1883 required federal employees to be hired on the basis of merit, competitively examined and protected political influences.

One hundred and fifty years of hard lessons learned are all erased, he said. And now you're taking away the ability of federal employees to report bad things they see; you remove an employee's ability to resist an illegal order, or an order that constitutes some sort of political excess, or just a threat of old-fashioned corruption, of stealing things, of helping someone to win a market or consolidate personal wealth.

It's old-fashioned corruption that's also going to come back, because of people looking to make money off of this authority that federal employees have.

Schedule F allows for an unlimited number of political appointees to be hired in the federal government, as direct hires with no expiration date based on presidential terms, Lenkart said.

The success of Project 2025, the right-wing plan for Trump's presidency, revolves around implementing Schedule F, he added: reclassifying roles typically held by career government employees as political and having the ability to, you know, threaten, harass, intimidate or intimidate. fire them.

Emboldened by a Supreme Court ruling earlier this year that former presidents are entitled to some degree of immunity from criminal prosecution, Trump is going to do some pretty astonishing things that we've never seen before, and I think “It's going to be pretty horrible,” Lenkart said. .

In the United States, more than 1 million federal employees are unionized, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, or about half of the federal government's 2.1 million civilian workers.

During his first administration, Trump eroded labor rights in the federal government, shortening collective bargaining deadlines, ordering agencies not to negotiate on certain issues, limiting the use of official work time for business unionization by federal employees and reducing process protections for employees.

ignore previous newsletter promotion

Register for The Stakes Presidential Transition

We'll guide you through the aftermath of the US election and the transition to a Trump presidency.

Privacy Notice: Newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertisements and content funded by third parties. For more information, see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

after newsletter promotion

At federal agencies, unions expect such measures to return. At the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB), the government agency responsible for enforcing federal labor laws and protecting workers' rights across the United States, there is concern among the workforce.

Morale is about as low as it has ever been, said Michael Bilik, executive vice president of the NLRB union, which represents lawyers, investigators and administrative professionals in the agency's field offices. . It is already struggling with underfunding, understaffing and growing delays in processing cases, he said.

I hear questions, especially from new employees, such as: Should I look for another job? Will I be the first to leave since I was the last hired? » said Bilik. I don't think people fully understand the impact this could have, especially on smaller agencies like ours. This will further erode our daily work to resolve labor disputes, which benefits no one.

Limiting official time spent on union business will strain labor relations within the NLRB, he added. Our work will suffer, our union will be weakened, and the agency's ability to operate will be compromised if our staff and our union are weakened.

We are in a very precarious position right now. Our backlog is skyrocketing and we urgently need funding and staffing, not punitive restrictions on our basic ability to operate.

AFGE Local 1003, which represents non-supervisory employees of the Environmental Protection Agency in Texas and neighboring states, is bracing for four difficult years. Under the first Trump administration, the EPA union operated under an expired contract, and it only entered into a new one this summer.

Under Trump, managers used a directive that overrode our then-expired contract and caused a whole lot of chaos, problems and headaches for the agency's unions, said Justin Chen, president of AFGE Local 1003. We could not represent the employees and their grievances during duty hours. Essentially, they confiscated our offices and significantly reduced our rights as representatives of the employees of the bargaining unit.

Within Trump World, there has been talk of replacing federal employees with patriots living in communities nationwide. Were already present in these communities, Chen said. We're just regular people doing our jobs here as best we can. We have often taken these positions because we love our country.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2024/nov/18/trump-federal-worker-civil-service-protections The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos