Politics
RK-Suswono will meet Jokowi this evening in Central Jakarta
JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo planned to meet the couple of candidates (paslon) for the position of governor and vice-governor of Jakarta number 1, Ridwan Kamil And SuswonoMonday (11/18/2024) this evening.
“It’s true (the three will meet),” said Silvie, a representative of Rido’s internal team, when confirming Kompas.comMonday.
The plan, Jokowi will visit the site in the Menteng area, Central Jakarta, around 20:00 WIB.
Also read: RK and Pramono's different opinions regarding plans to move Jakarta City Hall
“Pak Jokowi only arrived at 20:00 WIB. “The event will take place from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. WIB,” he said.
Previously, it was reported that RK visited Jokowi in Solo, Central Java on Friday (01/11/2024).
“Basically, Pak Jokowi supports him, the proof of his support is to give Projo permission to declare, support the Rido (Ridwan Kamil-Suswono) pair,” said Ridwan Kamil at the Indonesia Arena, Senayan, Central Jakarta , Saturday (02/11/2024). ).
Also read: Jokowi and Anies fight for influence in Jakarta regional elections
The meeting also allowed RK to get advice from a figure who once served as governor of Jakarta.
“As a former governor of DKI, (he) gave (his experience) from his time, what the challenges were,” he said.
