Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski meet Donald Trump in “Restart”





Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski said they met with Donald Trump on Friday, part of what they described as an effort to restart communications with the president-elect after years of criticism and warnings about his rhetoric and possible comeback in power.

During Morning Joe's opening, Brzezinski said that after expressing their desire to meet with Trump, they had the opportunity “to do it” on Friday. It was the first time they had seen him in seven years, she said.

Scarborough said: “We discussed many topics, including abortion, mass expulsions, threats of political retaliation against political opponents and the media. We talked about it a lot. It won't surprise anyone who watches this show, has watched it over the last year or the last decade, that we disagree on a lot of issues, and we've told him so.

“What we agreed on is to restart communications,” Brzezinski said, noting that his father Zbigniew Brzezinski, national security adviser under Jimmy Carter, would address world leaders with whom he and the United States “deeply disagreed.”

She said they had not spoken to Trump since March 2020, except for a call Scarborough made to him the morning after the attempt on his life in July.

“At that meeting, Trump was cheerful, he was optimistic, he seemed interested in finding common ground with Democrats on some of the most controversial issues,” Brzezinski said. “And to those who ask why we would talk to the president-elect in such tense times, especially between us, I guess I would say: 'why not?' Five years of political warfare have deeply divided Washington and the country. We have been as clear as possible in expressing our deep concerns about President Trump's actions and words that have inflated the public debate. But for nearly 80 million Americans, election denial, public trials and Jan. 6 weren't as important as the issues that pushed them to send Donald Trump to the White House with their vote. Joe and I realized it was time to do something different, and that starts with not only talking about Donald Trump, but talking with him.

Brzezinski said they requested the meeting after hearing “from many people, from political leaders to ordinary citizens, who are deeply dismayed by several” of Trump's Cabinet selections, and “they are afraid.”

From time to time, Trump has lashed out at both hosts, particularly during his first term. In 2020, he spread a false rumor that Scarborough was somehow responsible for the death of a congressional aide while serving in the House. The woman's widower begged Twitter's then-CEO Jack Dorsey to remove the then-president's tweet, but the platform refused.

Their latest meeting sparked strong criticism from both the right and the left. On social media, Trump supporters noted that Morning Joe hosts had warned of authoritarianism and even fascism, but met with him anyway.

“Hitler is getting a lot more requests for meetings than I expected,” CNN political commentator Scott Jennings wrote on X.

Anti-Trump figures have also been harsh about the decision, with former MSNBC host Keith Olbermann posting on X: “Look, it's not complex. Joe Scarborough has always been a political whore.

Former Rep. Adam Kinzinger wrote on X: “The fact that they went there without getting an interview, but just to make up, is worse.” »

During the presidential campaign, Trump repeatedly lambasted MSNBC owner Comcast and said the company should be investigated for treason. His rhetoric has raised fears that the mainstream media, eager to curry favor with the new president, will give in to his pressure tactics. The Washington Post saw an exodus of subscribers after it was revealed its owner had vetoed plans to publish an op-ed page in support of Kamala Harris. During his first term, Trump repeatedly attacked Bezos over the Post's media coverage, threatening to investigate Amazon over antitrust issues.

On Morning Joe, Scarborough said: “We are not here to defend or normalize Donald Trump. We are here to report on him and hopefully provide you with information that will help us all better understand these deeply troubling times.

