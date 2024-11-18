AKP eyes new bid for Erdoan presidency in 2028





A senior official of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) said the party's chairman, President Recep Tayyip Erdoan, would be re-elected in the first round of elections. Party deputy chairman Erkan Kandemir was speaking at a party district congress in northwestern Trkiyes Kocaeli on Sunday. The AKP party launched a congress process following the municipal elections on March 31 to reshuffle its cadres. Erdoan said it was the last election he would see after this election. Erdoan was elected president in 2023 in his first round, cementing his place in Turkish politics. He dominated the country as prime minister and president for more than two decades, a record for a Turkish politician. His term will end in 2028. Kandemir said Erdoan would be re-elected if Allah willed in the first round and without a second round. We will also strengthen our unity as the People's Alliance and retain the majority in Parliament again, Kandemir said, referring to the alliance led by the AKP and the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP). MHP leader Devlet Baheli also reiterated his support for the alliance and expressed his desire to see Erdoan as president again. In a speech earlier this month, Baheli said a constitutional amendment should be considered to allow the president to run again in elections scheduled for 2028. Erdoan is serving his final presidential term unless Parliament calls early elections, in accordance with the Constitution. “Wouldn't it be a natural and right choice to re-elect our president if terrorism is eradicated and a serious blow is dealt to inflation and Trkiye?” said Baheli. Another term for Erdoan is possible thanks to a constitutional change that can be put to a referendum. It will need the approval of 360 deputies in Parliament, where the AKP has 265 and the MHP 50. It is unclear who the AKP will choose if Erdoan decides not to run again. He is the favorite candidate even of the Republican People's Party (CHP), the main opposition party, whose unfortunate streak against the AKP was partly interrupted by the defeat of some AKP mayors in the March 31 vote. . CHP leader Zgr Zel said it would be a healthy democratic process if Erdoan ran again and won against him, as he called for early elections in September. He said they would favor spring 2026 or next November for early elections. Defeating Erdoan will undoubtedly change the fortunes of the CHP, where Zel's predecessor, Kemal Kldarolu, lost in the 2023 general election. Zel himself has no plans to run against Erdoan and recently suggested that popular mayors of the party, Ekrem Imamolu and Mansur Yava, could be named candidates for the 2028 presidential election.

