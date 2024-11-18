Donald Trump mass deportations: President-elect supports calls for national emergency





Donald Trump has backed calls for a national emergency plan as part of his mass deportation policy and pledged to use “any power necessary.”

Writing on his Truth Social platform, the president-elect responded to reports that he was considering the move to ensure the use of military resources to carry out deportations of foreign criminals who entered the country illegally.

Trump made immigration a key part of his White House bid, which helped him win a decisive victory over Vice President Kamala Harris.

Karoline Leavitt, a spokesperson for the Trump-Vance transition, told Newsweek: “President Trump will marshal all federal and state powers necessary to institute the largest deportation operation of illegal criminals, drug dealers and traffickers of human beings in American history while simultaneously reducing costs for families.

“The American people re-elected President Trump with an overwhelming majority, giving him a mandate to implement the promises he made on the campaign trail, like deporting migrant criminals and restoring our economic greatness. will keep its promises.”

Conservative commentator Tom Fitton said in an article: “Reports indicate the new @RealDonaldTrump administration is prepared to declare a national emergency and will use military means to reverse Biden's invasion through a mass deportation program.”

In response to Fitton's remarks, Trump wrote: “TRUE.”

Fitton is a prominent conservative activist and president of Judicial Watch, a public interest group dedicated to investigating government corruption.

President Donald Trump looks on before signing a plaque as he participates in a ceremony commemorating the 200th mile of the border wall at the international border with Mexico in San Luis, Arizona, June 23…President Donald Trump looks on before of signing a plaque as he participates in a ceremony commemorating the 200th mile of border wall at the international border with Mexico in San Luis, Arizona, June 23, 2020. President-elect Trump supported implementing a plan ” national emergency” to carry out its policy of mass expulsion. More from SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

Trump has already warned that he will deploy the National Guard, as well as government agencies, to implement his proposed deportation policy. However, questions arise about the legal limits of military involvement in the enforcement of national laws.

“On day one, I will launch the largest criminal deportation program in the history of America,” Trump said on the campaign trail.

Trump also said he would use the Alien Enemies Act of 1798, which authorizes the president to expel foreign nationals deemed hostile to the United States, to expedite the expulsion of known gang or cartel members.

“I will invoke the Alien Enemies Act of 1798 to target and dismantle every migrant criminal network operating on American soil,” Trump said at a November 4 rally.

Trump's plan to combat cartel activity and curb illegal immigration involves reintroducing his previous border control policies, securing full military support to end trafficking, including a naval blockade, and the deployment of special forces and cyber tools against cartels.

He supports classifying cartels as terrorist organizations to cut off their financial resources globally and has urged Congress to pass laws that would impose the death penalty on drug traffickers.

Trump previously said he would “make appropriate use of special forces, cyber warfare and other overt and covert actions to inflict maximum damage on the cartel's leadership, infrastructure and operations.”

The future president previously told NBC News that his promise to deport millions of undocumented immigrants did not come with any specific “price tag.”

“It’s not about price,” Trump told NBC.

“In reality, we have no choice. When people have killed and murdered, when drug lords have destroyed countries, and now they are going to return to those countries because they are not staying here. 'There's no price.'

Meanwhile, Trump's deportation plan is causing widespread “panic” among farmers who risk losing staff and business.

Agricultural production would fall between $30 billion and $60 billion if Trump's signature policy is implemented, the American Business Immigration Coalition (ABIC) said.

Restaurateurs and agricultural managers are calling for an approach that supports businesses and preserves their workforce.

Update, 11/18/24, 10:20 p.m. ET: This article was accompanied by comments from the Trump-Vance transition team.

