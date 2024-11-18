Deeply touched by the warm welcome from the Indian community: PM Modi lands in Brazil for the G20 summit | News from India





Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Rio De Janerio in Brazil on Monday to attend the G20 summit. Upon his arrival, Prime Minister Modi posted photos of welcome by the Indian diaspora and wrote on Their energy reflects the affection that binds us across continents. The G20 summit takes on particular significance amid growing geopolitical differences due to ongoing conflicts in West Asia and between Russia and Ukraine. Prime Minister Modi is expected to present India's views on these issues. Before Prime Minister Modi's departure from India, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs had given its statement: In Brazil, I will attend the 19th G20 Summit as a member of the Troika. Last year, India's successful presidency elevated the G-20 to the people's G-20 and integrated Southern priorities into its agenda. This year, Brazil built on India's heritage. I look forward to meaningful discussions consistent with our vision of One Earth, One Family, One Future. I will also take the opportunity to exchange views on strengthening bilateral cooperation with several other leaders. India is part of the G20 Troika alongside Brazil and South Africa and is actively contributing to the ongoing discussions at the G20 summit. During the summit, the Prime Minister will present India's positions on various issues of global importance and build on the outcomes of the New Delhi G20 Leaders' Declaration and the Voices from the Global South summits organized by the India over the last two years, the MEA. declaration added. Besides Prime Minister Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping and his US counterpart Joe Biden will also attend the G20 summit on November 18-19. Prime Minister Modi, on the second of his three-country visit, received Nigeria's national award, the Grand Commander of the Order of the Nigar (GCON), on Sunday. In the third and final leg of his trip, Modi is expected to visit Guyana from Tuesday to Thursday at the invitation of President Mohamed Irfaan Ali. Modi will be the first Indian Prime Minister to visit Guyana in over 50 years.

