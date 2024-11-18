KP CM Gandapur says he will discuss tensions between Imran Khan and establishment at Apex committee meeting – The Week





Peshawar, Nov 18 (PTI) Pakistan's Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur said he would discuss with top military leaders the November 24 protest march planned by his Pakistan Tehreek-e-party Insaf and its ongoing tensions with the establishment in Pakistan. next meeting of the supreme committee. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called a meeting of the supreme committee on Tuesday. The meeting will be attended by Army Chief General Asim Munir, Chief of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), Director General of Military Intelligence, Director General of Intelligence Bureau, all provincial chief ministers, principal federal ministers and other members to discuss the law and order situation. with particular reference to the increase in terrorist incidents. Terrorist attacks have increased in recent weeks, particularly in the provinces of KP and Balochistan. In October, 48 terrorist attacks were reported, killing 100 people. Gandapur, when contacted by media, said he would attend the apex committee meeting. When asked if he would discuss his party's November 24 protest march Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party meeting and issues related to jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said: “I will not discuss politics. We also don't need anyone's permission to organize a protest march. the law and order situation and the National Action Plan, then the situation faced by Khan and the PTI is bound to be discussed. He said he would raise these issues. He revealed that he had discussed these issues during the last meetings of the apex body. On the ongoing tensions between the PTI and the establishment, he said this situation was not favorable to anyone. “This is neither in the interest of PTI nor in that of Pakistan and the institution,” he said, adding that these issues need to be resolved. the chief minister spoke about the difficulties faced by the PTI and its leaders. Asked about Khan's aggressive tone against the institution and its top leadership, Gandapur initially denied it. But when reminded of what the founding president said, he said that when you put someone in prison for that long, he speaks up. In such a situation, the PTI protest march in Islamabad on November 24 becomes a matter of concern for security agencies and hence should be discussed by top civil and military leaders.

