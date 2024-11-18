Jokowi said there were four fundamental problems in Jakarta





If carried out with much collaboration, the normalization of the Ciliwung River could be completed within 2 years. Jakarta (ANTARA) – The 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (Jokowi), said that there are four fundamental problems in Jakarta Province and they must be resolved quickly and completely by the elected governor during regional elections in 2024. Jokowi revealed that the first problem to be solved is the traffic jams experienced by Jakarta residents. “This started to decrease with the construction of the MRT, LRT, Airport Train and High Speed ​​Rail, and we just need to complete the additional constructions related to the other MRT routes so that the “In the future, all Jakarta residents use public transportation,” Jokowi said while expressing his opinion during an activity in Kemayoran area, Jakarta, Monday evening. Jokowi further said that the second problem that needs to be resolved is the floods that hit the city. According to Jokowi, this problem can be solved by standardizing the entire Ciliwung River basin so that only 16 kilometers is not enough. If carried out with a lot of collaboration, according to the former governor of DKI Jakarta, the normalization of the river could be completed within 2 years. The third problem, Jokowi continued, is land use planning. We know that this is very complicated when it comes to slums and green spaces, so this problem must be resolved. The Jakarta governor for 2012-2014 added that the next problem was related to air pollution management. According to the Air Quality Index, Jakarta is hit by poor air pollution, which is very detrimental to the health of its citizens. According to Jokowi, all these problems can be solved by choosing leaders who understand and have solutions to solve these problems. Journalist: Donny Aditra

Publisher: D.Dj. Kliwantoro

Copyright © ANTARA 2024

