PM Narendra Modi meets US President Joe Biden at G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro, says it's always a pleasure





Prime Minister Narendra Modi met outgoing US President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Brazil and shared a photo of their meeting on his X account. “It's always a pleasure to meet him,” the Prime Minister said Minister Modi by sharing the photo. A video has surfaced online showing the two leaders shaking hands at the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The Prime Minister landed in Brazil for the summit, part of the second leg of his three-country foreign visit. Prime Minister Modi is on a five-day visit to Nigeria, Brazil and Guyana from November 16 to 21. Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Brazil on Monday after a productive visit to Nigeria. Upon his arrival in Rio de Janeiro, he was warmly welcomed by the Indian community with Sanskrit chants. Expressing his gratitude for the welcome, Prime Minister Modi wrote on the continents.” This is Prime Minister Modi's third visit to Brazil, after the BRICS summits of 2014 and 2019. Last year, India hosted a historic G20 summit in New Delhi, where it achieved a feat diplomatically important by fostering consensus among world leaders to address the Russian-Ukrainian problem. war in the New Delhi Declaration. As chair of the G20, India also secured the inclusion of the 55-member African Union in the bloc, underscoring its growing influence as the voice of the Global South. The theme of this year's G20 summit, chaired by Brazil, is “Building a just world and a sustainable planet”, with a focus on social inclusion, poverty reduction, sustainable development and global governance reforms. Continuing the priorities set by India last year, Prime Minister Modi said before leaving Niegria: “This year, Brazil has built on India's legacy. I look forward to meaningful discussions in line with our vision of “One Earth, One Family, One Future.” .' I will also take the opportunity to exchange views on strengthening bilateral cooperation with several other leaders. At the 2023 New Delhi summit, India focused on critical issues such as hunger, poverty and global governance reforms, which closely align with Brazil's G20 agenda. India also launched the Women's Empowerment Task Force, convened for the first time this year, to champion women-led development at the G20. Following his participation in the G20 summit in Brazil, Prime Minister Modi will visit Guyana from November 19 to 21 at the invitation of President Mohamed Irfaan Ali. The visit will make him the first Indian Prime Minister to visit Guyana in over 50 years. Published by: Poor Joshi Published on: November 18, 2024

