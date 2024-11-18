Donald Trump expands search to recruit Treasury secretary





Donald Trump has expanded his search for a Treasury secretary to serve in his Cabinet for a second term, sowing confusion in the race for his top economic official as he struggles to make a choice.

The Republican president-elect was debating whether to offer the job to Scott Bessent, a hedge fund manager, or Howard Lutnick, co-chairman of his transition team and chief executive of Cantor Fitzgerald, the financial firm. But this weekend, Trump decided to cast a wider net of possible alternatives.

People familiar with the process said Kevin Warsh, former Federal Reserve governor, Marc Rowan, chief executive of Apollo Global Management, and Bill Hagerty, senator from Tennessee, are also now in the running, along with Robert Lighthizer, former American Trade Representative. under Trump.

Trump announced a series of potential nominations last week in national security, justice, health care and energy, but made no decisions on top economic posts.

His advisers are seeking assurances from leading candidates for Treasury secretary that they are committed to his sweeping plans to raise tariffs, people familiar with the discussions said.

Elon Musk, the billionaire investor who has become one of Trump's closest allies, came out this weekend in favor of Lutnick over Bessent. Musk, who sat next to Trump during a UFC championship fight in New York on Saturday night, wrote on X that Bessent is a choice as usual, while @howardlutnick will actually embrace a change .

Since Trump's election, Bessent has been defensive about his commitment to implementing the president's economic vision. In an opinion piece for Fox News last week, he described the tariffs as a way to finally stand up for Americans.

But his critics seized on Financial Times comments that the president-elect's agenda represented maximalist positions that were negotiating tools as a sign that he would be lenient on the issue.

Trump aides are reluctant to repeat tensions over trade in Trump's first administration, when then-Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin frequently sought to moderate tariff plans for fear of disrupting markets.

Several people familiar with discussions within the Trump team said Lighthizer, who served as U.S. Trade Representative in the first administration, had already expressed interest in becoming Treasury secretary.

On Sunday, the Coalition for a Prosperous America, a pro-tariff think tank, publicly endorsed Lighthizer for Treasury secretary.

The next Treasury secretary must be 100% aligned with President-elect Trump's tariff policies, he said in an article on the American economy and the best choice to implement President Trump's trade agenda. .

Tariffs have long been central to Trump's plans to boost U.S. manufacturing, create jobs and lower prices.

He described it as the most beautiful word in the dictionary and the greatest thing ever invented. He also presented the levies as an effective way to cover the costs of other pillars of his economic agenda, including major tax cuts for Americans.

In addition to 60 percent tariffs on all Chinese imports, Trump launched a universal tariff of up to 20 percent on all goods entering the United States.

Whoever Trump chooses as Treasury secretary will play a key role, alongside America's top trade official, in both implementing these policies and managing the economic ramifications.

Reporting by James Politi, Colby Smith, Demetri Sevastopulo and Stefania Palma in Washington and Antoine Gara and James Fontanella-Khan in New York

