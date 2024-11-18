“Ready to realize joint agreements between Prime Minister Modi-Xi Jinping”: China







Beijing: China on Monday said it is ready to respect important joint agreements reached between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the recent BRICS summit, which led to a thaw in relations frozen for over four years due to a military standoff in eastern Ladakh. Recently, President Xi Jinping met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the BRICS summit held in Kazan, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said at a press briefing in Kazan, by answering a question about the probability of a meeting between the two leaders on the subject. on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Brazil. China is ready to work with India to realize the important joint agreements between the leaders of the two countries, intensify communication and cooperation and strengthen strategic mutual trust, he said, adding that he has no information on the details of the meeting of the two countries. leaders and civil servants. During their meeting in Kazan, the two leaders endorsed the India-China agreement on patrolling and disengagement along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh and gave instructions to revive various mechanisms of bilateral dialogue, signaling attempts to normalize relations that have been affected by conflict. deadly military clash in 2020. At the nearly 50-minute meeting held on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Kazan, Prime Minister Modi underlined the importance of properly handling differences and disputes and not letting them disrupt peace and tranquility in the border areas, as well as mutual trust, mutual respect and mutual cooperation. sensitivity must remain the basis of relationships. Xi said China-India relations crucially depend on how the two large developing and neighboring countries, each with a population of 1.4 billion, treat each other. China and India should maintain a good strategic perception of each other and work together to find the “right and bright path” for major neighboring countries to live in harmony and develop side by side, he said. he declared. Ties between the two Asian giants deteriorated significantly after the bitter clash in the Galwan Valley in June 2020, which marked the most serious military conflict between the two sides in decades. On October 21, India and China reached an agreement on patrolling and troop disengagement along the LAC in eastern Ladakh in a breakthrough to end a long-standing standoff. more than four years. The two leaders also requested the special representatives on the India-China border issue to meet at the earliest and continue their efforts to resolve issues related to the Line of Actual Control (LAC). India's special representative for the dialogue is Ajit Doval of the NSA, while the Chinese side is led by Foreign Minister Wang Yi. The Special Representatives mechanism was established in 2003. Since then, the two sides have held 20 rounds of negotiations. The last meeting took place in 2019. (Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)



