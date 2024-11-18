Pakistan's top cleric says VPN use is un-Islamic





Pakistan's highest cleric has declared the use of virtual private networks (VPNs) against Islamic laws, officials said Monday.

The Interior Ministry is seeking to ban the service, used to evade internet censorship in countries subject to strict controls.

Raghib Naeemi, chairman of the Council of Islamic Ideology, which advises the government on religious issues, said Sharia law allows the government to prevent actions that lead to “the spread of evil.” He added that any platform used to publish content that is controversial, blasphemous or contrary to national integrity “should be stopped immediately.”

Man hand typing on computer keyboard with VPN icon. Pakistan's highest cleric has declared the use of virtual private networks (VPNs) against Islamic laws, officials said Monday. GDA/AP How restrictive is the Internet in Pakistan?

Millions of Pakistanis have been unable to access social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, since February 2023, when the government blocked it in the run-up to parliamentary elections. Many users have relied on VPNs to bypass restrictions because they conceal online activity. Authorities claim the proposed ban on VPNs is aimed at curbing activism, but critics argue it represents a broader effort to suppress free speech.

Are VPNs generally legal?

VPNs are legal in most countries; however, they are prohibited or restricted in places where authorities control access to the Internet or carry out online surveillance and censorship. In Pakistan, VPNs have been used by supporters of jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who called for a march on Islamabad to pressure the government to release him.

Pakistan frequently suspends mobile phone services during rallies of Khan's supporters.

Why does Pakistan limit the use of VPNs?

Naeemi's statement on restricting VPNs in Pakistan followed a letter from the Interior Ministry to the Ministry of Information and Technology, arguing for a ban on VPNs on the grounds that insurgents use the service to propagate their agenda.

It states that “VPNs are increasingly being exploited by terrorists to facilitate violent activities.” The ministry also wishes to refuse access to “pornographic” and blasphemous content.

Authorities last week asked internet users to register their VPNs with Pakistan's media regulator, a move aimed at increasing surveillance of online activities. The move is part of the government's efforts to monitor and control internet use, particularly amid increasing militant attacks in recent months.

The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) launched an attack on Pakistani troops in Kalat, a district of Balochistan province, on Friday, leading to a fierce gunbattle. According to police and military reports, the clashes resulted in the deaths of seven soldiers and six insurgents. The BLA claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement.

This article includes reporting from the Associated Press

