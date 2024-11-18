Elon Musk's Trump gamble continues to pay off as Bob Igers Disney resumes X advertising after high-profile departure





Elon Musk's high-risk bet to support Donald Trump continues to pay handsome dividends, with the latest beneficiary now being his popular but financially troubled social media platform, X.

Musk plunged the social media site formerly known as Twitter into a perilous state in November 2023 when he asked companies that had removed their advertising in objection to his management of the platform to get rid of them .

Now, a number of these brands, including Disney, are reportedly slowly making a comeback, perhaps due to the Tesla CEO and Trump activists' close relationship with the president-elect.

We greatly appreciate major brands resuming advertising on our platform, Musk said last week, crediting X CEO Linda Yaccarino for restoring advertiser trust by ensuring brand safety.

The list would include big names like IBM, Comcast, Warner Bros. Discovery as well as Disney, whose CEO was particularly ridiculed by Musk a year ago. Fortune has reached out to all four groups for comment, but has not yet received a statement.

Politics could be a motivating factor. There seems to be no photo of Trump that doesn't show Musk next to him, whether on a plane, at a sporting event, or at Mar-a-Lago.

Musk has already been tasked by Trump with eliminating government waste and went so far as to threaten legal action against Trump's opponents last Saturday.

Trump has a long history of helping his friends and punishing his enemies

The latter may not be an idle threat at present either, given the possible nomination of Trump loyalist Matt Gaetz as attorney general, putting him in charge of the US Department of Justice. Justice. Musk has threatened thermonuclear lawsuits against those who attacked his company, and previously sued a nonprofit responsible for advising brands on where to safely invest in advertising – a suit that resulted in the shutdown of the band.

The owner of the Sending at least some ad spend to X can be considered good for business, albeit indirectly.

Musk has already seen Tesla's value soar in part thanks to expectations that the new administration will facilitate its self-driving plans, and he can certainly expect more business with the federal government for SpaceX, already a contractor major NASA under Biden.

However, he shouldn't celebrate yet; a growing number of social media users are migrating to competing platforms. According to Sensor Tower data, the most downloaded free app on the Apple App Store and Google Play in the US market is currently Bluesky, followed closely by Metas Threads. By comparison, X isn't even on the list right now.

This was driven in part by a number of high-profile departures. The center-left British daily The Guardian announced its departure last week to avoid helping Musk discredit the media. Horror novelist Stephen King has told his fans that he will now publish on Threads.

Bluesky faces a barrage of users who relate to each other

However, the X-odus remains a relative trickle. BlueSky reported that its number of users increased by almost a fifth to 19 million, which is a drop in the bucket compared to the more than half a billion users on X. It's unclear how many new BlueSkys users are fake users, spammers, or puppet accounts run by bot farms, a problem that has plagued X/Twitter for years.

Additionally, it's unclear whether users will prefer BlueSky given a small platform's difficulties in onboarding so many new users simultaneously. The BlueSky Safety account reported Friday that it had received more than 42,000 reports of harmful content in just 24 hours, already more than a tenth of the 360,000 for all of last year.

We sort through this long queue, he conceded, starting with the most offensive, such as child pornography.

X users celebrated this as the latest example of the political left's unbridled thirst for cancel culture.

It's like a high school full of room monitors, user X was crowded.

