Present at the RIDO campaign, Jokowi will be on the same stage as PKS





Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – The 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) admitted that he was ready to attend the big campaign of the candidate couple Ridwan Kamil-Suswono or RIDO to close the 2024 Jakarta Pilkada series. Jokowi said he was ready to join the campaign if invited directly by RK-Suswono. He also explained that the final campaign was a campaign to determine the RIDO vote before the Jakarta regional elections on November 27, 2024. “Yes, the decisive moment is the last moment, yes. I participate in the campaign if I am invited, if I am invited [paslon RIDO]”, he said while having coffee together in Central Jakarta, Monday (11/18). Governor candidate serial number 01 Ridwan Kamil alias RK immediately welcomed Jokowi's plan to join his and Suswono's grand campaign. The man who wanted to be called Bang Emil stressed that he would invite Jokowi to the last campaign before the vote. “Invited by Mr. Jokowi, If God wills we invited,” RK said. However, it is not yet clear when and where the big campaign for the 01 RIDO candidate pair will take place. However, if Jokowi is actually present at the big RIDO campaign, then this moment will one day be historic. The reason is that, for the first time, Jokowi is on the same stage as the Prosperous Justice Party (PKS). As is known, the PKS was a loyal opposition party during the 10 years of Jokowi's administration, for the period 2014-2024. Who would have thought that PKS's attitude towards Jokowi would change 180 degrees in the 2024 Jakarta parliamentary elections. PKS is the main party carrying candidate 01 RIDO because Suswono is none other than a proud PKS cadre. Suswono also served as Minister of Agriculture during the President's administration.



