| Benton Institute for Broadband and Society





We just celebrated our 40th anniversary and the 25th anniversary of Headlines! For a quarter century, we have provided the only free, trusted, nonpartisan daily digest that aggregates and distributes information about universal broadband, while connecting issues of communications, democracy and the public interest. momentwe had to grab ours to celebrate this milestone and our 6,000+ issues! “Among the many things I'm grateful for about Benton's Headlines newsletter is the timing and accessibility. When my son goes upstairs to finish getting dressed, I'm 10 to 12 glorious minutes to read the newsletter, giving me just enough time to skim the headlines and absorb 1-2 interesting or relevant articles. It has become so common in our mornings that my 11 year old daughter has it. calls the Benton 10, as I often share an idea or two on our walk to school.” Andrew Butcher, President, Maine Connectivity Authority Tom Wheeler, former chairman of the Federal Communications Commission: “I LOVE your Daily Digest! Trust it to stay informed.” Leon Wilson, Chief Digital Innovation Officer and Chief Information Officer, Cleveland Foundation: “Your daily summaries are beneficial, in-depth and informative. The content and scope that you all share and cover on a daily basis is far from remarkable. I always come away more informed and find myself saving/keeping almost every daily summary in a special inbox folder. To help keep titles free, consider donating to the Benton Institute for Broadband & Society. View track archives

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.benton.org/headlines/biden%25E2%2580%2599s-final-meeting-xi-jinping-reaps-agreement-ai-and-nukes The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos