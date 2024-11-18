Türkiye: Hamas has not transferred its offices to the country, sources say





The Turkish government has denied that the Palestinian movement Hamas has moved its political office to Turkey, as the group seeks a new home after an alleged demand from Qatar to leave the Gulf state. Turkish diplomatic sources told reporters on Monday that members of Hamas' political bureau visit Turkey from time to time, but claims that the group has established itself in the country do not reflect the truth. On Sunday, Israeli public broadcaster Kan reported that Hamas members had left Doha for Turkey after Qatar reportedly requested their departure. New MEE newsletter: Dispatch from Jerusalem Sign up to get the latest news and analysis on

Several media outlets claimed the move was due to Hamas's reluctance to negotiate a ceasefire and hostage agreement in Gaza. Earlier this month, Qatar formally rejected allegations that it had asked Hamas to close its representation in Doha. However, he expressed frustration over the deadlock in negotiations, leading him to decide to step down from his mediation role. Several Hamas members have been in Türkiye since 2011 as part of a prisoner exchange deal involving Gilad Shalit. Prominent Hamas leaders, such as Ismail Haniyeh and Saleh al-Arouri, visited and remained in Türkiye for extended periods before their respective assassinations by Israel. “Telephone diplomacy”: Erdogan wants to restore ties with the United States under Trump Learn more The group never officially established a headquarters in Istanbul. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said last week that Qatar had asked Hamas members to leave the country because they were not signing ceasefire and hostage agreements. U.S. officials are trying to secure the release of Israelis captured by Hamas and other Palestinian groups on October 7, 2023. Hamas sources informed their Turkish and regional counterparts earlier this month that the Qatari government had not requested their departure. Relations between Turkey and Israel have deteriorated since the Hamas-led attack on Israel and subsequent Israeli military operations in Gaza, which resulted in the deaths of more than 43,000 Palestinians. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is a vocal and fierce critic of the Israeli military operation, which he described as genocide, joining South Africa's case against Israel at the International Court of Justice. Last week, Erdogan announced that his government was severing all ties with Israel. On Sunday, Turkish officials revealed that Ankara had denied Israeli President Isaac Herzog's plane permission to use Turkish airspace to fly to the Cop29 summit in Azerbaijan, effectively blocking the flight. This situation gave rise to a series of actions, including legal measures and trade sanctions, particularly following local elections in Turkey in March this year, in which the Justice and Development Party (AKP ) in power Erdogan has faced backlash for his response deemed inadequate to the Gaza conflict. Since September, ongoing Turkish trade with Israel via third countries and Palestine has led to pressure from the opposition, which accuses Erdogan of failing to close gaps allowing interactions to continue.

