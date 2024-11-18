What is impoundment? How Trump thinks he can control spending without Congress





Impoundment is another word Americans may need to learn in the vernacular of President-elect Donald Trump's second term.

If recess appointments are the unlikely and unprecedented way Trump wants to bypass the Senate to get his most controversial nominees to head Cabinet agencies, impounding is the unlikely way he plans to reduce the federal government with or without Congressional approval.

Trump took the time to record a video about impounding during the Republican primary season, and he promised that taking control of spending from Congress would be a top priority if elected.

The Constitution gives Congress the power to manage finances. But the president is responsible for executing the law. Seizure occurs when Congress appropriates money that the president then refuses to spend.

This has happened frequently in U.S. history, beginning in 1803 when Thomas Jefferson refused to purchase gunboats to patrol the Mississippi River while he negotiated the Louisiana Purchase with France.

Richard Nixon abused this privilege, at least according to Congress at the time. After his re-election in 1972, Nixon planned to use impound to achieve ambitious policy goals, according to the Congressional Research Service. He wanted to end federal housing programs, cut disaster aid and much more.

When Congress overrode its veto of the Clean Water Act of 1972, it used the power of withholding to refuse to spend much of the $24 billion in funds intended to help clean up wastewater from municipal water systems .

As a result of these impasses, Congress passed legislation to restrict the president's use of impoundment, including for political reasons. However, the Impoundment Control Act of 1974 did much more than that. It was passed alongside legislation creating the Congressional Budget Office, the nonpartisan Capitol Accountant, as well as the House and Senate budget committees.

Trump attempted to defy the impound law during his first term as president by withholding funds from Ukraine while pressuring President Volodymyr Zelensky to help mount an investigation into Joe Biden .

If this sounds familiar, it's because this pressure led to the first impeachment of Trump by Democrats in Congress. The funds were eventually released, and the Government Accountability Office argued that the Trump administration broke the law by withholding the aid.

In one of the videos he recorded to lay out his second-term agenda, Trump said regaining the impound power would be a top priority, either through the courts or by getting Congress to waive to his power.

The Immoundment Control Act of 1974, according to Trump, is not a very good law; This disaster of a law is clearly unconstitutional, a blatant violation of the separation of powers.

After reclaiming that power, Trump said, I will then use the president's long-recognized seizure power to squeeze the bloated federal bureaucracy and achieve massive savings.

There will be obstacles. It doesn't take a leap of faith to guess that even many Republican lawmakers may not want to cede power of the purse to the White House.

Trump might think he will do well challenging the impound in the Supreme Court, which now leans right and is skeptical of the federal bureaucracy. The court recently reduced agencies' authority to interpret laws passed by Congress. This could also be interpreted as a warning against executive overreach.

Another Republican who has talked about repealing the Impoundment Control Act is Vivek Ramaswamy, the Ohio businessman whom Trump tapped with Elon Musk to lead the new Department of Government Effectiveness.

Despite its official-sounding name, DOGE, named to promote Musk's favorite cryptocurrency, is an extra-governmental initiative offering suggestions on how to engage in a massive reduction in the size of government, but without authority to execute them.

Impoundment could be a key tool in their plans. As a Republican presidential candidate, Ramaswamy said a president actually has incalculable power to go much further simply by reinventing other existing laws.

He said a president could simply argue for efficiency and cost savings and reinterpret federal labor law to initiate a mass layoff of half the federal workforce within a year . Up to 75% of federal employees could be laid off within four years, Ramaswamy said during the Republican primary. This would be the equivalent of laying off more than a million federal workers.

Do we want progressive reform or do we want revolution? » said Ramaswamy.

Former Rep. Matt Gaetz, Trump's pick to be attorney general, was front row at a speech in Washington in 2023, where Ramaswamy laid out his plan to reinterpret existing law. The men agree on the idea of ​​shutting down the ATF, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Ramaswamy, citing his new vision of a law passed in 1977 and signed by then-President Jimmy Carter, which refers to the president's power to determine changes to agencies, would also eliminate the FBI, the Department of Education and the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, among others. This is, to say the least, a heterodox vision of the extent of presidential power.

It is not at all clear that Trump shares Ramaswamy's view on eliminating all these agencies. Even if he did, there would be lawsuits if Trump followed Ramaswamy's advice to simply end the FBI. This would be an interesting political argument to watch after Republicans complained that Democrats wanted to defund the police.

This is the ambitious mindset that Ramaswamy could bring to DOGE. Trump clearly wants big ideas as he attempts to reinvent American government.

