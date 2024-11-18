



After Nigeria, Prime Minister Modi lands in Brazil for the G20 summit (Photo credit: X/@narendramodi) Prime Minister Narendra Modi has landed Rio de Janeiro Sunday evening (early Monday in India) as part of his three-country tour to attend the 19th G20 Leaders Summit .

On his arrival in Brazil, Prime Minister Modi was welcomed by the Indian delegates led by the Indian Ambassador to Brazil, Suresh Reddy . In a post on I look forward to the summit deliberations and fruitful discussions with various countries around the world. leaders.” The Prime Minister also shared images of his warm welcome at the airport.

PM Modi received a unique and traditional welcome on his arrival in Brazil. The atmosphere at the airport was marked by Vedic chants performed by disciples of Acharya Jonas Massetti, also known as Acharya Vishwanath, who heads an organization dedicated to promoting Sanskrit and Vedic practices.

The Indian diaspora in Brazil was equally excited about Prime Minister Modis' visit. Large crowds gathered outside his hotel, waving Indian flags and cheering, eager to catch a glimpse of the prime minister. LIVE: PM Modi arrives warmly in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil The G20 summit in Brazil is significant as India continues to play a key role in the G20 Troika, which also includes Brazil and South Africa.

After the success of India's presidency of the G20 last year, which elevated the forum to the status of “people's G20” by giving priority to the countries of the South. For Brazil's sake, Brazil should continue this momentum by focusing on similar themes.

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi had recalled India's successful bid to host the G20 by saying, “In Brazil, I will participate in the 19th G20 Summit as a member of the Troika. Last year, India's successful presidency elevated the G20 to the people's G-20 and integrated Southern priorities into its agenda. This year, Brazil built on India's heritage.

The Rio de Janeiro summit, scheduled for November 18-19, will also see the participation of other prominent world leaders, including US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping. PM Modi should hold on bilateral talks with several leaders.

This visit follows his trip to Nigeria, where he held discussions with Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, focusing on strengthening cooperation in the defense, technology, health and military sectors. 'education. Additionally, India announced humanitarian aid of 20 tonnes to support flood relief efforts in Nigeria.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/india/after-nigeria-pm-modi-lands-in-brazil-for-g20-summit/articleshow/115398560.cms

