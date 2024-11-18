Tesla stock price jumps as Musk's 'forever bet' on Trump pays off





Tesla stock jumped Monday after a Bloomberg report said President-elect Donald Trump's transition team was prioritizing creating a federal framework for fully autonomous cars.

Shares jumped 8% to $346.81, bringing the electric car maker's market cap to $1.1 trillion, and Wedbush analyst Dan Ives thinks it's just the beginning. a rally that will eventually send the valuation to $2 trillion.

That's after CEO Elon Musk contributed more than $100 million to help elect Trump and became a top advisor to his inner circle.

Musk's significant influence in the Trump White House is already having a major influence and, ultimately, the golden path for Tesla around Cybercabs and autonomous vehicles is now within reach with an emboldened Trump/Musk strategic alliance unfolding in real time and entirely consistent with our thesis. , he wrote in a note on Sunday.

Trump clears the regulatory cobweb

His thesis estimates that autonomous driving alone represents a $1 trillion opportunity for Tesla as the federal government under Trump removes the regulatory cobweb hanging over Elon Musk's vision for self-driving cars.

A spokeswoman for the Trump transition did not directly address the report on a federal self-driving framework, saying only that Trump would keep promises he made during the campaign.

Musk has been teasing the autonomous capabilities of Tesla vehicles for years. In 2019, the company was preparing an entire fleet of ride-sharing vehicles and predicted there would be more than a million robo-taxis on the roads by 2020.

This did not happen. But last month it unveiled the Cybercab, an autonomous electric vehicle without a steering wheel or pedals that it said would cost $30,000. Musk speculated that it could be available before 2027, although he admitted that he tends to be optimistic about the timelines.

While assessing Tesla's prospects under Trump, Ives maintained his outperform and $400 price target on the stock.

He added that the path to a $1.5 trillion and then $2 trillion valuation will unfold over the next 12 to 18 months, with Cybercab representing the goose that lays the golden eggs. For now, he thinks Tesla is the most undervalued AI play in the stock market today.

Essentially, Musk made a strategic and significant bet on a Trump White House victory that will be known as a bet for the ages for TSLA bulls, as Tesla and Musk are now poised to reap the rewards of a new era of more user-friendly regulations in the upcoming ring road. , Ives wrote.

Accelerating autonomy will be a focus for investors, as many of Tesla's 2026/2027 goals could be accelerated to stay in line with China's currently underway timeline for autonomy.

How separated are you from the most powerful business leaders on the planet? Find out who's on our brand new list of the 100 Most Influential People in Business. Plus, learn the measures we used to achieve this.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://fortune.com/2024/11/18/tesla-stock-outlook-tsla-donald-trump-self-driving-rules-elon-musk/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos