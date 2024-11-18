MSNBC's Morning Joe hosts reveal they met with Trump at Mar-a-Lago to resume communications





The news was so shocking that some Morning Joe viewers probably spit out their coffee.

MSNBC co-hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski traveled to Mar-a-Lago to personally meet with President-elect Donald Trump, Brzezinski revealed at the start of Monday's show. Friday's appointment was the first time we had seen him in seven years, she added.

In an exchange that the husband and wife co-hosts scripted in advance, Scarborough said we disagreed on many issues, and we told him so. But what we agreed on was to restart communications, Brzezinski said, suggesting their behavior should be a model for others.

Trump's meeting with progressive cable networks hosts two of the most outspoken anti-Trump TV hosts who immediately sparked speculation about a détente with the president-elect and drew criticism from some Morning Joe fans.

Veteran media critic Jeff Jarvis, a loyal Joe viewer, said on Threads that the meeting was a betrayal of their colleagues, democracy and all of us. This is a disgusting display of obedience in advance. Others on social media have vowed to stop watching the show, although it's impossible to measure the extent of that feeling.

Scarborough and Brzezinski anticipated the criticism and addressed some of it during Monday morning's announcement.

Don't get me wrong. We are not here to defend or normalize Donald Trump, Scarborough said. We are here to report on him and hopefully provide you with information to understand this deeply troubling time.

The co-hosts didn't share many details about Friday's session, however.

Brzezinski said Trump was cheerful, optimistic and seemed interested in finding common ground with Democrats on some of the most controversial issues. She did not specify which ones.

In his explanation of the meeting, Brzezinski highlighted Trump's election victory and said Joe and I realized it was time to do something different, and that starts not only with talking about Donald Trump, but also with talk with him.

This is what they did almost ten years ago, before Trump came to power. Scarborough, a former Florida congressman, was an old friend of Trump's and a welcome guest at Mar-a-Lago. When Trump entered the presidential race in 2015, he frequently called Morning Joe and chatted with the hosts.

You supported them, and I really appreciate that, Trump said during one of his televised discussions the day after his victory in the 2016 New Hampshire primary.

Scarborough also gave campaign advice to Trump during the Republican primary and called him a masterful politician.

Trump needed the support and praise of the Morning Joe crowd. But the relationship has been rocky at times because Scarborough and others on Morning Joe have criticized some of Trump's conduct, such as the candidate's December 2015 proposal to ban Muslims until our country's representatives can figure this out. that's happening. Scarborough once interrupted a live interview with Trump when the candidate defended himself by defending the proposal. Other times, however, Trump was invited to speak at length, and he bragged about being an audience magnet.

Inside MSNBC, the cozy relationship between Scarborough and Trump was a source of discomfort, as CNN reported at the time. When Trump called Morning Joe his supporters, Scarborough went out of his way to disagree and said we had been very critical of his approach to Muslims, we said he was went too far with John McCain, we said he went too far with everything you want.

Trump invited Scarborough and Brzezinski to lunch at the White House in early 2017, but according to Scarborough's account afterward, he yelled at me after lunch, because we were so hard on him.

The relationship turned downright hostile this summer when Trump made hateful comments about the co-hosts on Twitter. He claimed that when they arrived at Mar-a-Lago around New Year's Eve, Brzezinski was bleeding profusely from a facelift. Photos from that time showed no blood or bandages on Brzezinski's face.

MSNBC responded to the president saying it was a sad day for America when the president spent his time bullying, lying, and making petty personal attacks instead of doing his job.

The ugliness continued for years. Trump's defenders said he was fighting fire with fire because Morning Joe was so critical of him. His critics said he was behaving unfitly for the presidency. Repeatedly, he advanced a debunked conspiracy theory that portrayed Scarborough as a murderer.

It's unclear whether this story came up at Mar-a-Lago last Friday.

Trump told Fox News on Monday that Scarborough called him to request a meeting.

A lot was discussed and I really appreciated the fact that they wanted to have open communication, he said. In many ways, it's a shame this wasn't done a long time ago.

Trump, who recently said he wouldn't mind if journalists covering him got shot and has repeatedly threatened to strip TV stations of their broadcast licenses over coverage he didn't like not, also told Fox that he thought it was very important, even vital, to have open access. , fair and open media or press.

While many others are calling for meetings, I am not seeking revenge, grandstanding or destroying the people who have treated me very unfairly, even beyond belief, he said. Trump. I'm always looking to give a second or even a third chance, but I'm never willing to give a fourth chance, that's where I draw the line.

CNN's Kate Sullivan contributed reporting.

