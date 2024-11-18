Politics
Sino-Australian relations at the center of the G20 meeting between Anthony Albanese and Xi Jinping
Chinese President Xi Jinping has described relations with Australia as having seen “twists and turns” in recent years, urging Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to take “great care” to maintain the improved partnership.
The two leaders met at Xi's hotel on the sidelines of the G20 meeting of the world's largest economies in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
“Over the past decade, we have made certain progress in China-Australia relations and have also witnessed some twists and turns,” Mr Xi told Mr Albanese in his opening speech broadcast via a translator.
Relations between the two countries deteriorated under the previous coalition government.
China has challenged Australia's foreign interference laws, the AUKUS alliance and calls for an investigation into the origins of COVID-19.
Mr Xi's government imposed crippling tariffs on some Australian imports, which proved devastating for exporters of wine, beef, barley and lobster.
“Trade flows more freely, benefiting both countries and people and businesses on both sides,” Albanese told Xi in his opening speech.
The meeting took place just minutes after Xi met British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.
The Australia-China meeting lasted around 30 minutes.
Mr Xi's delegation eclipsed Mr Albanese's.
The men sat across from each other at tables surrounded by purple orchids.
The meeting also marked a decade to the day since Australia and China signed a comprehensive strategic partnership during Mr Xi's visit to Australia.
“This trajectory has many inspirations to offer. Today, our relations have undergone a turnaround and continue to develop, bringing tangible benefits to our two peoples,” Xi said.
“So it is the result of our collective hard work in the same direction and must be maintained with utmost care.”
This is the third time Mr Albanese and Mr Xi have met, the first time at a G20 meeting in Bali in 2022. The meeting has been seen as the start of the thaw in relations between the countries.
“I wish to work with you, Prime Minister, to make our comprehensive strategic partnership more mature, stable and fruitful and bring more stability and certainty to the region and the world as a whole,” Xi told M Albanese in Rio.
Despite improving relations, problems remain between the two countries, including Chinese military action in the South China Sea, the imprisonment of Australian writer Yang Hengjun, and the AUKUS military agreement with the United States and the United Kingdom.
Mr. Xi is spending a week in South America and met privately with the leaders of the United States, New Zealand, Japan, Brazil, Peru, Chile, South Korea and Singapore.
Mr Albanese also used the first day of the G20 negotiations to meet British Prime Minister Keir Stamer and EU chief Ursula von der Leyen.
New US President Donald Trump looms large in the G20, as he did at last week's APEC meeting of Pacific nations in Lima.
Mr. Xi used his time in South America to try to build a coalition of free trade advocates that could fend off Trump's threats to start a trade war with China.
He urged Mr Albanese to oppose protectionism and defend free trade. It's something Australian prime ministers from both sides of the political aisle have long championed, even in the face of trade barriers Mr Xi imposed on Australia in 2020.
Mr. Xi invited the prime minister to visit Beijing for the annual leaders' talks next year.
A spokesperson for the Prime Minister described the meeting as a “stocktaking” of progress made to restore trade and engagement between Australia and China.
“The Prime Minister raised a series of bilateral issues, including consular issues as well as people-to-people ties,” the spokesperson said.
Chinese state media reported that Mr Xi had urged Mr Albanese to provide non-discriminatory access to businesses seeking to exploit the Australian economy.
