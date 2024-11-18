Jokowi comes down the mountain to support Ridwan Kamil and Ahmad Luthfi: the last moments are decisive





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – The 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, revealed the reasons why he came down the mountain in the 2024 regional elections or Pilkada. According to Jokowi, the approach of polling day is the moment to decide for each candidate to win the 2024 elections.

“Yes, the decisive moments are the last moments,” he said after meeting with Jakarta gubernatorial candidate Ridwan Kamil in Kemayoran, Central Jakarta, Monday, November 18, 2024.

Jokowi said that towards the end of the campaign, all elements should work hard, especially since he truly supports the Luthfi-Taj Yasin couple in the Central Java gubernatorial election and the Rido couple in the gubernatorial election. as governor of Jakarta. “I came because I support him. “In Central Java, in Jakarta, I came because I was in solidarity,” he said.

The former governor of Jakarta for the period 2012-2014 actually planned to come to another region, but the duration was not feasible. “There are some, but it is not possible for me to come all of them,” Jokowi said.

Even though Jokowi officially supported the Ridwan Kamil-Suswono couple in the Jakarta legislative elections, he still states that the final decision lies with the people of Jakarta. “Sovereignty is in the hands of the people, it is the people who determine everything. “We’re just trying, we’re making an effort,” he said.

In a meeting with Ridwan Kamil, influencers as well as volunteers present, Jokowi said that the reason for supporting Ridwan Kamil, to become Jakarta governor for the period 2024-2029, was due to his background. “If you ask me, father, why am I Ridwan Kamil? Because of the track record. I repeat. Why am I Ridwan Kamil? Because of the track record,” he said at the event.

Jokowi also invited Jakarta residents to come out a few days before the vote. “If the movement is still right, everyone is really fighting for the city we love, it could be like the presidential election,” he said.

Jokowi hopes that Ridwan Kamil's final result in the November 27, 2024 vote will be 51 percent. “We imagined that the presidential election would be 51 percent, but it would be 5 to 8.5 percent,” he said, closing his presentation during the meeting with Ridwan Kamil, as well as with the volunteers present.

