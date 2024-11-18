Brazil hosts G20 summit overshadowed by wars and Trump's return, aiming to reach deal to fight hunger

Brazil is hosting the Group of 20 summit and it seems unlikely that industrialized and emerging countries in attendance will sign a meaningful declaration on geopolitics.

RIO DE JANEIRO With Brazil As they prepare to host the Group of 20 summit, major rich and developing countries appear unlikely to sign a meaningful declaration on geopolitics: Monday-Tuesday meeting in Rio de Janeiro overshadowed by two wars major events and the recent electoral victory of Donald Trump.

Heightened global tensions and uncertainty over the new Trump administration have tempered any expectations of a strongly worded statement on the subject. conflicts in the Middle East And between Russia and Ukraine. Instead, experts expect a final document focused on social issues like ending hunger to be one of Brazil's priorities, although it aims to include at least some mention of ongoing wars.

Brazilian diplomacy is strongly committed to this task, but expecting a substantially strong and consensual declaration in a year like 2024, marked by two serious international conflicts, amounts to setting the bar very high, said Cristiane Lucena Carneiro, professor of international relations at the University of São Paulo.

After the president of Brazil Luiz Incio Lula da Silva upset former far-right president Jair Bolsonaro When he is re-elected in 2022, there has been some international enthusiasm for the left-wing leader and shrewd diplomat whom Barack Obama once called the most popular politician on the planet to host the G20. Bolsonaro took little personal interest in international summits, let foreign policy be guided by ideology, and clashed with several leaders, including Frances Emmanuel Macron. Lula takes office and I have often quoted a slogan: Brazil is back.

Lula's Brazil returned to its decades-old principle of non-alignment a policy that best protects its interests in an increasingly multipolar world. That involves talking to all parties, which experts say puts Brazil in a prime position to host a summit such as the G20.

But his administration's foreign policy has sometimes raised eyebrows. A Brazil-China peace plan for Russia and Ukraine does not call for Russia's withdrawal from Ukraine and has been criticized by Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy. And Lula sparked a diplomatic incident with Israel after comparing his actions in Gaza to the Holocaust.

Donald Trump wins the US presidential election earlier this month and the imminent return of an “America First” doctrine could also hamper the diplomatic spirit needed for broad agreement on controversial issues.

“If we have one certainty, it is about Donald Trump's skepticism about multilateralism,” Carneiro said.

Two officials from Brazil and one from another G20 country say Argentine negotiators are blocking a joint statement. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly. Two of them said Argentine negotiators had raised several objections to the project. They most vehemently oppose a clause calling for a global tax on the super-rich that they previously agreed to in July and another promoting gender equality.

Ambassador Mauricio Lyrio, Brazil's top negotiator at the G20, told reporters on November 8 that the leaders' final statement should address the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East, but that diplomats were still discussing how to reach a universally acceptable language.

The main message, of course, is that we must achieve peace not only in these conflicts but in all conflicts, he said in Brasilia, the capital, adding that Lula's speech launch of a global alliance against hunger and poverty Monday is just as important as the final declaration.

The leaders' declaration will be the crowning glory. But at the same time, in accordance with the instructions of the president himself, we have a G20 focused on concrete actions, such as the launch of a Global Alliance against Hunger, with a set of very concrete social programs and innovative mechanisms to bring together the necessary resources. to implement them.

Lula, a former trade unionist from a modest background, made the fight against hunger a priority during his first two presidential terms (2003-2010), both in his country and abroad. The number of undernourished Brazilians fell by more than 80% in 10 yearsaccording to a 2014 UN report.

Lula's anti-hunger alliance is the only one of Brazil's main targets for a G20 declaration that will be achieved, according to Thomas Traumann, a former government minister and political consultant based in Rio.

Brazil wanted a global agreement to fight poverty, a project to finance the green transition and consensus on a global tax for the super rich. Only the first survived, Traumann said.