British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer met with Chinese President Xi Jinping, promising to build coherent, lasting and respectful relations between the two countries. Starmer met Xi on Monday at the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro and proposed following it up with other high-level meetings, including a bilateral meeting with Chinese Premier Li Qiang, either in Beijing or London. We want our relationships to be consistent, sustainable, respectful and, as we have agreed, to avoid surprises wherever possible, Starmer said. Downing Street said Starmer spoke about human rights, Chinese sanctions against British parliamentarians and the treatment of Jimmy Lai, the Hong Kong media mogul. Starmer also confirmed his intention to have Rachel Reeves, Britain's chancellor, hold talks with China on deepening economic and financial ties between the two countries. She is expected to travel to Beijing early next year. A strong relationship between the UK and China is important for both our countries as well as the international community as a whole, Starmer said. The UK will be a predictable, consistent and sovereign actor, committed to the rule of law. As US President-elect Donald Trump considers imposing global tariffs, including against China, Starmer wants to maintain open relations with Beijing, an important trading partner, as part of his efforts to boost the Kingdom's economic growth -United. After the meeting with Starmer, Xi said China and the UK have broad space for cooperation, including in trade, clean energy, financial services and healthcare. Xi said: “We will innovate China-UK relations in a changing world and better highlight the relevance of our relations to our times and their importance for the world. Starmer said he wanted Reeves to meet Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng early next year to explore more investment projects and a more level playing field to help our businesses. He also said David Lammy, Foreign Secretary, had recently discussed in Beijing UK concerns over human rights and parliamentary sanctions, Taiwan, the South China Sea and our common interest in Hong Kong . Starmer added: We are concerned by reports of Jimmy Lais deteriorating. Recommended The new Labor government is carrying out a review of the UK-China relationship and is expected to continue constructive engagement with Beijing, coupled with strict restrictions on trade where national security issues are at stake. Downing Street said Starmer wanted to engage with China on areas such as international stability, climate and growth. It was the first meeting between a British prime minister and Xi since Theresa May met the Chinese president in Beijing in 2016. Relations between China and Britain cooled significantly after May's meeting with Xi and are a far cry from the golden age proclaimed by Lord David Cameron when he was Conservative prime minister. Rishi Sunak, a former Conservative prime minister, adopted a much tougher tone towards Beijing after coming under pressure from China hawks on his own benches. Starmer will use the Rio summit to hold a series of bilateral meetings as part of a wide-ranging world tour since becoming prime minister in July. This is the first visit by a British Prime Minister to Brazil in 12 years.

