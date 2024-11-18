“When I was Prime Minister, (…) we launched a huge program to recruit nurses,” defends Boris Johnson





NHS crisis: “When I was Prime Minister, () we launched a huge nurse recruitment program”, defends Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson is the guest on 8 p.m., Monday November 18. The latter returns in particular to the election of Donald Trump, Brexit and the state of health of the NHS after the broadcast of a “Large Format” on the British health system.

Former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson, guest on 20 Heures, Monday November 18, looks back on Donald Trump's victory. “Trump succeeded because he gave Americans an idea for the economy. he believes, saying however “full worry” following his election. Among all the leaders he met during his mandate, he singled out one figure who impressed him: Angela Merkel. In his book, IndomitableBoris Johnson explains that Covid-19 prevented him from investing in particular in transport and schools, but also from using the money intended for Europe for the British health system, the NHS. The latter is today in very poor health. Illustration with the story of an English patient who has just had a hip prosthesis fitted in Lithuania. “I would have liked to do this operation in my country. But unfortunately the UK does not have the capacity at the moment“, he laments. In this country, the city of Kaunas has become the new capital of orthopedic surgery. The operation costs around 10,000 euros all inclusive, whereas it would have been free in the British public hospital. However, the deadlines are very long. In the UK, 7.6 million people are on the waiting list for treatment, more than 10% of the population. The national health service, the NHS, created at the end of the Second World War, has long been the pride of the country. It is now going through the worst crisis in its history. “When I was prime minister, the first thing I did was spend £34 billion, and we launched a massive nurse recruitment program.“, retorts Boris Johnson, who once again blames Covid-19. Watch the entire report in the video above. Independent inquiry into the NHS in England: report and annexesLord Ara Darzi, September 2024 (in English)

Extent of NHS dentist shortage revealed by in-depth BBC investigationRuth Green, Harriet Agerholm & Libby Rogers, BBC, August 8, 2022 (in English) Non-exhaustive list

